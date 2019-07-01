The Panthers agree to terms with this goaltender, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner

Panthers get Stanley Cup winning coach Joel Quenneville Florida Panthers get legendary new head coach Joel Ouenneville two days after their season ended and missing the playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Panthers get legendary new head coach Joel Ouenneville two days after their season ended and missing the playoffs.

In terms of signing Russian star free agents, the Florida Panthers went 1 for 2 on Monday.

The Panthers agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, 30.

He is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2012-2013 and again in 2016-2017.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they failed to come terms with star forward Artemi Panarin, 27, who had Florida on his list of three finalists. Panarin agreed to a seven-year deal with the New York Rangers.

The Panthers, though, are not done dealing. They have reportedly agreed to terms with other free agents, including defenseman Anton Stralman, 32, who could get $16.5 million over three years.