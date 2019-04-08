Panthers ‘seized the opportunity’ and hired three-time Stanley Cup winner as head coach

Former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville looks up from the bench before the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 22, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS) TNS

The Florida Panthers wasted little time making their latest head coaching hire.

The Panthers announced Monday that they have hired former Chicago Blackhawks coach and three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as the 16th head coach in franchise history. The news came less than 24 hours after announcing they had fired Bob Boughner following two playoff-less seasons that began with optimism.

“Joel is a three-time Stanley Cup champion head coach who will be a transformative leader for the Florida Panthers franchise,” Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a statement. “We’ve seized the opportunity to add one of the most successful head coaches in hockey history and we’re thrilled that Joel has agreed to take on the challenge of leading our promising young team. I’ve worked with Joel previously and have seen firsthand how his passion for the game, head coaching experience and leadership can impact an organization. Joel will accelerate our growth into a club that qualifies for the playoffs consistently and competes every year toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

Quenneville, 60, is highly respected around the league. His tenure in Chicago ended with his dismissal last October after the Blackhawks got off to a 6-6-3 start.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Tallon was the architect of those Blackhawks team that led to the three Windy City parades. He had left for the Panthers in May of 2010 — before the Blackhawks won the first of those titles — but he did most of the heavy lifting in terms of acquiring Chicago’s personnel, and he worked with Quenneville for two years.





Quenneville began his coaching career by guiding the St. Louis Blues for eight seasons, including seven playoff appearances, before his dismissal. He then coached Colorado for three years, losing twice in the conference semifinals.

He moved on Chicago for 10-plus seasons and guided the Blackhawks to the playoffs every year except 2017-18, before being dismissed early this past season.

His career coaching record: 890 wins, 532 losses, 77 ties and 137 overtime losses. Even at No. 2 on the all-time coaching win list, he’s still well behind Scotty Bowman, who won 1244 games.

And now, he’ll continue his career with the Panthers, a team that has made the playoffs just five times in the franchise’s history and has only won playoff series in 1996 when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals.

This story will be updated.