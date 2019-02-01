The Florida Panthers traded two of their forwards. Here’s who they got in return

The Florida Panthers are attempting to bolster their offense as they try to make a late push for a playoff berth.
The Panthers announced on Friday that they have traded forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forwards Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan as well as a 2019 second-round draft pick and a pair of fourth-round selections.
Brassard, 31, has appeared in 40 games with Pittsburgh, recording 15 points (9 goals, 6 assists). A former first-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Brassard has recorded 443 points (171 goals, 272 assists) in his 756 career regular-season games.
Sheahan, 27, has recorded nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 49 games this season.
“This move balances our needs now and will help us improve in the future. We are pleased to have acquired two quality veteran forwards in Derick and Riley, while adding three valuable 2019 draft selections,” Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a release. “This move allows our team to remain competitive this season while providing additional flexibility and permitting us to be aggressive in the free agent market this summer.”
Bjugstad was the Panthers’ first-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. He had recorded 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 32 games this season and has 191 points (87 goals, 104 assists) during the course of his NHL career. McCann, a first-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks in 2014 who joined the Panthers midway through the 2016-17 season, has recorded 18 points this season (eight goals, 10 assists) in 46 games.
“We want to thank Nick and Jared on behalf of the entire Florida Panthers organization for their contributions to the South Florida Community on and off the ice,” Tallon said.
