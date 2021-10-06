As criticism mounts, Dolphins offense feels breakthrough is near for passing game

The Dolphins’ offense has been an unsolvable puzzle to start the season. Through the first four games, the unit hasn’t done much right. The offense ranks 32nd in yards per play, 30th in passing yards per game and 28th in rushing yards per game, disappointing statistics for any team but especially a franchise that invested as much as Miami did in the offseason.

Downfield passing has particularly been a grind for the offense, with blame levied everywhere, from the offensive line to the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the structure of the team’s play-calling system. And the offense will be further handicapped with wide receiver Will Fuller being placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next three games.

With the Dolphins preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the offense again finds itself seeking solutions to fix a unit that has regressed from last season.

“I think we are taking our chances,” said Brissett, who could be making his final start before Tua Tagovailoa’s potential return from fractured ribs in Week 6. “Obviously certain teams are seeing that we’re trying to take chances and they present coverages that we can’t just chuck it down the field. I think we’ll have more chances, whenever they appear, and hopefully we’re ready to hit them.”

Brissett, like co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville in recent days, emphasized that the issue isn’t a matter of calling more downfield attempts but taking advantage of the opportunities. Brissett is averaging 6.9 intended air yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranks tied for 28th out of 34 passers with at least 38 attempts.

He was asked Wednesday about one play in particular from the team’s 27-17 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins were leading 3-0 in the first quarter and Brissett opted to throw a short pass to running back Salvon Ahmed instead of targeting wide receivers Jaylen Waddle or DeVante Parker down the field. A video of the sideline angle of the play was shared on social media and Waddle appeared to be streaking across the field uncovered against zone defense.

“I possibly had a chance to do it,” Brissett said. “But they gave us the coverage that we didn’t want on that play. So instead of just firing it in there, which I’m sure you probably would have liked for me to do, just taking the smart play. … At some point, you’ve got to put the team first and not do that. Obviously, there’s certain times where you do do it.”

Brissett pointed to a target he missed to Parker against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 but connected on multiple times against the Colts as a sign of improvement. Parker said in speaking to coaches this week, getting him the ball earlier and more often has been a talking point, and rightfully so. He caught two jump-ball passes late in the fourth quarter that set up both of the team’s touchdown drives. Parker finished with four catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.

“I think they’re starting to build a little bit more of a rapport,” coach Brian Flores said. “That showed up late in the last couple games. Hopefully we can get to some of that a little bit earlier and yeah, that’s something we’ll definitely work on in practice today and something we’ve talked about.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Buccaneers’ defense poses its share of challenges — Flores called their defensive front that has allowed the fewest rushing yards a “brick wall” — but a string of injuries to the secondary could open more opportunities for Dolphins’ pass-catchers.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who started 13 games last season, is on injured reserve with an elbow injury. Fellow cornerback Jamel Dean, a starter in seven games in 2020, did not play in the team’s Week 4 win over the New England Patriots because of a knee injury and was limited in practice Wednesday. And Carlton Davis, another cornerback who made 14 starts in 2020, left Tampa Bay’s last game with a quadriceps injury and did not practice. Safety Antoine Winfield, who sustained a concussion in Week 4, was also sidelined from practice.

Considering the offense’s struggles in recent games, Brissett has no preference as to what identity it takes.

“I want us to score every time we touch the ball,” he said.