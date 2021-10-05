Miami Dolphins trade wide receiver Jakeem Grant to the Bears. Here’s the fallout

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs after catching a punt against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) during first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins traded receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, paving the way for first-round pick Jaylen Waddle to assume a larger role in the return game.

Grant’s trade to the Bears -- in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick - means Waddle or and perhaps cornerback Noah Igbinoghene likely will be the Dolphins’ returners.

Grant was third in the NFL in punt return average last season.

The former sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech finished his Dolphins career with 101 punts returns for 978 yards (a 9.7 average) and three touchdowns and 89 kickoff returns for 2602 yards (a 24.8 average) and two touchdowns.

As a receiver, he caught 91 passes for 1001 yards and five touchdowns in 70 games, including eight starts. He played sparingly as a receiver this season, catching two passes for minus seven yards.

Grant, who fumbled a punt return on Sunday but was one of the league’s top returners the past five years, was nearly traded in preseason, with Grant’s blessing. But nothing materialized and Grant instead opted to stay with the Dolphins, while taking a pay cut and eliminating the final season of his contract (2022).

The removal of Grant from the roster could create a spot on the active roster for receiver Preston Williams, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games after catching seven touchdowns in 16 games over the past two seasons.

Albert Wilson - who was inactive in Week 3 and active in Week 4 - also could get more opportunities on the active roster.

To replace Grant’s return work, the Dolphins have two accomplished college returners.

Waddle averaged an incredible 19.3 yards and two touchdowns on 38 punt returns at Alabama. He averaged 23.8 yards with one touchdown on nine kickoff returns in college.

Waddle fumbled a punt earlier this season when an injury briefly sidelined Grant.

Igbinoghene did not return a punt at Auburn but averaged an impressive 27.3 yards on 44 college kickoff returns with two touchdowns.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 10:59 AM.