Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams active for home opener vs. Bills

Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is active for the team’s home opener against the Buffalo Bills and will make his season debut.

Williams was listed as questionable to play because of a knee and foot injury. The knee injury was a new addition to the injury report on Friday for Williams, who was a limited participant in practice that day.

Fellow wideout Will Fuller is inactive. Fuller did not practice Thursday and Friday because of a personal matter, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.

Cornerbacks Trill Williams, Noah Igbinoghene and Elijah Campbell; offensive tackle Greg Little; and rookie tight end Hunter Long are also inactive.

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who were listed as questionable, are active. Defensive end Efe Obada, who was also listed as questionable, is inactive. Buffalo also deactivated linebacker Andre Smith, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and defensive end Boogie Basham.

