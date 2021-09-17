Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller out Sunday with a personal matter

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) talks with the media after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their home opener game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, on Sunday, September 19. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that receiver Will Fuller will not play on Sunday because of a personal issue.

Fuller left the team facility on Thursday and did not practice. He is not practicing on Friday.

Flores said he had no timetable for when Fuller would return and asked that his privacy be respected. Flores declined to reveal the nature of the personal issue.

Flores, asked if Fuller will return to team this season, would not say.

“One day at a time,” Flores said. “He has my support. Things happen. When they happen, they’re not part of normal every day, it’s a surprise from that standpoint. He’s dealing with it. We’ll support him.”

Flores also declined to say if Fuller will be back next week.

Fuller will remain on the 53-man roster, Flores said.

Fuller missed the opener because he was serving the final game of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy.

Flores declined to say if receiver Preston Williams will play Sunday, but he was not limited in Thursday’s practice. Williams, who sustained a major foot injury last November, played in the preseason finale but missed the season opener at New England.

“He’s definitely improving from a health standpoint,” Flores said. “We will see how today’s practice goes.”

Flores said “the next guy will step in and get reps.”

Beyond Williams, other receivers available are DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Mac Hollins. Even without Williams or Fuller, Grant and Hollins played fewer than 10 snaps on offense against New England.

Flores addressed other issues:

▪ He declined to say if Benito Jones or Jabaal Sheard - two practice squad defensive linemen - would be elevated to the active roster on Sunday to replace defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, who’s on injured reserve.

Either could play Sunday without counting toward the 53-man roster, under NFL rules. A particular player can be “elevated” twice per season without counting toward the 53.

“Both guys we fell good about, practiced well,” Flores said. “We’ll see how today’s practice goes.”

▪ Flores said the team has decided to “go out for the national anthem” this season, something that the team did not do last season because players were protesting social injustice.

▪ He said Bills quarterback Josh Allen “has more presence, more command of the offense. He has a better understanding of defense and where he wants to go with the ball. Can make positive plays with his legs.”

ALLEN WEIGHS IN

Allen - who is 5-1 against Miami with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions - said of this weekend’s game: “Sunday will be a good test against a really good in-division opponent. They’re playing well. Going back to last year, they played really well. But this year’s a new year. What we did last year, what they did last year, really, what we did last week and what they did last week, it doesn’t matter.”

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 11:07 AM.