Dolphins rookie Liam Eichenberg returns to practice but another offensive lineman is missing

Dolphins rookie offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg was participating in Monday’s practice ahead of the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The team’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft had been sidelined from recent practices because of an apparent lower-body injury. Before the Dolphins practiced, coach Brian Flores said Eichenberg was “day to day.”

Eichenberg, who appears to be the team’s top reserve after splitting time at left guard and right tackle during training camp, could be thrust into a starting role with Austin Jackson landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Flores said it is possible Jackson will return ahead of the season opener but the team will have to practice as if he is not.

While Eichenberg returned to practice, fellow offensive lineman Greg Little was not seen during the open viewing period of practice. Little, who has appeared in 14 games and started six in two seasons, is also an option to start at left tackle if Jackson is unavailable.

The Dolphins’ first injury report of the season will be released Wednesday.

Practice squad announced

The Dolphins on Monday officially announced their 17-man practice squad. The team is allowed an extra player on the practice squad because it gets an exemption for offensive lineman Durval Queiroz Neto as part of the NFL’s international pathway program.

The other members of the practice squad are quarterback Reid Sinnett; linebackers Shaquem Griffin, Milo Eifler and Calvin Munson; running back Gerrid Doaks; fullback Carl Tucker; cornerback Javaris Davis; offensive linemen Cameron Tom, Kion Smith and Adam Pankey; wide receivers Kirk Merritt, Isiah Ford and Brandon Powell; and defensive lineman Benito Jones and Jabaal Sheard.

Cornerback Tino Ellis, running back Jordan Scarlett and defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge were released from the practice squad.

Eifler, Smith, Powell and Sheard are the only members of the practice squad who were not with the Dolphins for training camp. Eifler is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois who originally signed with the New York Jets. Smith is an undrafted rookie from Fayetteville State who spent time with the Atlanta Falcons this summer. Powell, 25, has appeared in 21 games in two seasons and has 23 career catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Sheard, 32, is a 10-year veteran with 53 career sacks. He’s also a native of Hollywood Hills.

