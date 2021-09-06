Dolphins add two players to COVID list ahead of season opener vs. Patriots

The Dolphins placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday ahead of the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The team announced that starting left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen have been added to the list, placing their availability for the first game of the season in question.

The Dolphins also designated practice squad cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement, which may be a sign that one of the two is not going to be able to return in time for the Week 1 game.

According to NFL protocols, if a player is unvaccinated and tests positive, he must complete a 10-day quarantine before returning to practice. If a player is vaccinated and tests positive, he can return to practice after producing two negative tests within 24 hours apart. And if a player is unvaccinated and tests negative, he must complete a 5-day quarantine. Vaccinated players who test positive and are deemed a close contact of someone who did do not have to quarantine.

Shaheen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 1. Upon his return to practice, Shaheen revealed that he is not vaccinated but said he did not test positive and was added to the list because he was a close contact. Unless Shaheen has been vaccinnated since then, he will have to quarantine for at least five days. Jackson’s vaccination status is unknown.

If Jackson cannot play against the Patriots, Greg Little, whom the Dolphins acquired in an August trade with the Carolina Panthers, would likely start at left tackle. The former second-round pick has apperared in 14 games and made six starts in two seaosons.

If Shaheen is unavailable, it would likely mean a large increase in snaps for second-round pick Hunter Long.