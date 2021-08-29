Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa, several Dolphins starters sitting out final preseason game vs. Bengals

By Daniel Oyefusi and

Clayton Castle

Cincinnati

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and second-round draft pick Liam Eichenberg are among a handful of Dolphins who are not playing in the team’s final preseason tune-up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

Eichenberg sustained an injury in practice Thursday and was not seen at the open portion of Friday’s session.

Also being held out is first-round draft pick Jaylen Waddle, while the Dolphins’ other first-round pick, Jaelan Phillips, is starting at linebacker. Guard Solomon Kindley is the only presumed starter on the offensive line seeing action in Cincinnati.

Rookie safety Jevon Holland, who did not practice during the week because of an undisclosed injury, also is not playing.

On both sides of the ball, most first-team starters are being held out.

Notably, for the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow started his first game since tearing his ACL last season. He played just one series, which was a three-and-out.

Profile Image of Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi covers the Dolphins for the Miami Herald. A native of Towson, Maryland, he graduated from the University of Maryland: College Park. Previously, he covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service