Tua Tagovailoa, several Dolphins starters sitting out final preseason game vs. Bengals

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and second-round draft pick Liam Eichenberg are among a handful of Dolphins who are not playing in the team’s final preseason tune-up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

Eichenberg sustained an injury in practice Thursday and was not seen at the open portion of Friday’s session.

Also being held out is first-round draft pick Jaylen Waddle, while the Dolphins’ other first-round pick, Jaelan Phillips, is starting at linebacker. Guard Solomon Kindley is the only presumed starter on the offensive line seeing action in Cincinnati.

Rookie safety Jevon Holland, who did not practice during the week because of an undisclosed injury, also is not playing.

On both sides of the ball, most first-team starters are being held out.

Notably, for the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow started his first game since tearing his ACL last season. He played just one series, which was a three-and-out.