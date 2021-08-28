Dolphins balk at Texans’ asking price for Watson. Report names Miami the front-runner

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. AP

The Miami Dolphins remain intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson but haven’t been willing to meet Houston’s high asking price amid the uncertainty of his legal situation, a source reiterated Saturday.

Yahoo reported on Saturday afternoon that the Dolphins “have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the Texans” for Watson and that the Texans want three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks.

The Dolphins - impressed by Tua Tagovailoa’s improvement but also admirers of Watson - have been unwilling to acquiesce to the Texans’ demands, with one source scoffing at the notion of Miami relinquishing that much with the legal cloud surrounding the Houston star quarterback.

The Dolphins own the 49ers’ first-round pick in 2022, but Miami’s 2022 first-round pick belongs to Philadelphia. The Dolphins own two first-round picks in 2023: their own and the 49ers’.

The Dolphins had no immediate comment on the report. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier publicly expressed a commitment to Tagovailoa immediately after last season but the team has neither publicly nor privately denied interest in Watson in recent months.

Coach Brian Flores likely will asked to address the report during his next availability after Sunday’s preseason game against Cincinnati.

Yahoo said teams interested in Watson want protections on involved draft picks, while the FBI and the Houston police department investigate sexual assault allegations against Watson from 10 women. Twenty two massage therapists have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, alleging sexual misconduct. Watson has not been charged with a crime, but his availability for this season remains unclear.

The NFL has not suspended him but hasn’t ruled out doing so. ESPN previously reported that an NFL suspension for Watson might not come until 2022.

Before Watson’s legal issues surfaced, a job candidate who interviewed with the Dolphins said the team excitedly conveyed the possibility of acquiring Watson during those conversations. Multiple sources have spoken of the Dolphins’ interest in exploring the situation.

Watson - who requested a trade from the Texans early this offseason, before his legal issues surfaced - has a no-trade clause but would waive it for the Dolphins, according to a source.

Denver, Carolina and Philadelphia also have reportedly expressed interest. One official with another team said he believes the Dolphins are best positioned to get Watson but made clear that was just an opinion and nothing based on anything substantive.

Watson’s contract runs through 2025 and will pay him base salaries of $10.5 million, $35 million, $20 million, $32 million and $32 million over the next five seasons.

There is a scenario in which the Dolphins could acquire Watson and at least temporarily keep Tagovailoa, who has cap hits of $6.9 million, $8.2 million and 9.6 million over the next three seasons.

Watson has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards last season. He has attended much of Texans’ training camp but the team has him fourth on the depth chart at quarterback and is ready to move on without him, while declining to discuss his status.