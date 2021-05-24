Miami Dolphins already preparing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for big role as a rookie

The Miami Dolphins seemingly have no intention of easing Jaylen Waddle into the NFL.

Just a few weeks after Waddle went to Miami sixth overall in the draft — and just seven months after surgery on a broken ankle — it sounds like the Alabama burner is being thrown into the deep end.

A league source tells the Miami Herald that the Dolphins, at least at times, have Waddle running with the first team during voluntary practices that have so far been closed to the media — even though he still is hampered a bit by that major injury from last fall.

Waddle has looked nimble and explosive in video posted in recent days to the team’s social media accounts, but of course that has been against air. Monday was the first time teams were allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills.

Dolphins wide receivers coach Josh Grizzard said he “was excited” when the Dolphins took Waddle sixth overall last month, and then added:

“Getting to know him through the process, he was a guy we talked about being smart and tough and really loving the game,” Grizzard said. “He really embodies that. To be able to add someone like that to the team is exciting. In the limited work we’ve had with him, just like everybody else, he’s been locked in, working, really excited for the direction he’s heading.”

Waddle — assuming his health holds and he makes a strong transition to the NFL — presumably will be the Dolphins’ primary slot receiver in 2021, with DeVante Parker and Will Fuller working mostly on the boundary.

But the Dolphins are intrigued by the versatility of the entire group, and plan to use their many wide receivers — 13 are currently on the roster — in a number of ways.

“We can move them all around based on the formation,” Grizzard said. “You’ll see different guys in the slot and outside. It’s just more the formation of it than he is the slot receiver.”

Added Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey: “Any time you can stretch the field vertically it puts the defense in a bind. ... [Fuller and Waddle] have a little but of a different skill set although they both have very good speed. They’re also good route runners underneath. Being able to add all of those elements are important to both of those players.”

One more data point of how extensively the Dolphins hope to use Waddle in Year 1:

He might have the opportunity to return punts and kicks, which he did with great effectiveness at Alabama.

“He’ll have a chance to compete,” Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said. “Those guys will take care of that as we go. We feel good about a lot of guys. It’s a good luxury to have, to have multiple guys who have experience, have done good things. I don’t think you can have any fear. It’s an opportunity to change the game, regardless of who’s back there. You’re going to put your guys back who give you the best opportunity and fortunately, I think we have a couple of those.”

▪ More on Fuller, who signed a one-year, $10.6 million contract with Miami in the offseason:

“I think the speed is the one thing that stands out,” Grizzard said. “Not that that’s the only thing you do. He’s a smart guy as well who’s had some success in this league. Especially coming off last season, the speed is real. You’re able to apply pressure to defenses. With his ability to do that, it’s just another weapon for Tua [Tagovailoa]. It’s been fun working with him, getting to know him. He’s a smart guy. Like a lot of these guys, he embodies what we’re trying to get done, in terms of being smart and tough and loving to play.”

▪ Grizzard said ”everything went well” for 2020 opt outs Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, who are back with the team after staying away over COVID-19 concerns last year.

“Having those guys around and being a mentor of sorts for some of the younger guys has been good,” Grizzard said. “And just be back around them again, we weren’t around them for so long, they’re both guys I enjoy being around. They have a bunch of experience in the league.”