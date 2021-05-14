No. 6 pick Jaylen Waddle is officially a Miami Dolphin. Here are his contract details

Jaylen Waddle, in town for Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp, did more Friday than pick up his playbook and claim a locker.

The dynamic wide receiver also signed a rookie contract that guarantees him an estimated $27.1 million during the next four years, the Miami Herald has confirmed.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, is believed to include a $17.1 million signing bonus.

Waddle, who went sixth overall in last month’s NFL Draft, becomes the third Dolphins draft pick to sign with the team. The others are seventh-rounders Larnel Coleman (an offensive tackle) and Gerrick Doaks (a running back).

That leaves four — edge defender Jaelan Phillips, defensive back Jevon Holland, tackle Liam Eichenberg and tight end Hunter Long.

Rookies can participate in minicamp without signing contracts, but ever since the NFL went to a wage scale for draft picks, there’s virtually no chance of a holdout. Signings have become perfunctory, with offset language one of the few sticking points for top picks.

What’s more, the Miami Dolphins have enough cap space ($13.3 million as of Friday morning, according to the NFLPA website) to sign their entire class after cutting veteran defensive back Bobby McCain last week.

Waddle becomes the highest-drafted pick to sign his rookie deal. The Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Jets’ Zach Wilson, 49ers Trey Lance, Falcons’ Kyle Pitts and Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase remain unsigned.