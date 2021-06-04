Live blog: What’s happening at ongoing Miami Dolphins practice

The Miami Dolphins on Friday held the second of three voluntary May/June practices that will be open to the media.

Some news and notes, which we will update throughout the 10:30 a.m. practice:

▪ The four offensive player not present at the voluntary session: receiver Will Fuller, who also missed last week’s session, and three prominent running backs, who would likely be the top three on the depth chart if there were one: Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown.

All three backs were present at last week’s open session, so their absence Friday was surprising.

▪ The defensive players not present at the voluntary session: cornerback Xavien Howard, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, linebacker Bernardrick McKinney, defensive lineman Zach Sieler and linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

Howard wants a raise and restructured contract, but his absence is not believed to be directly related to that. It’s unclear what Howard will do if he doesn’t get a raise, however. The Dolphins do not want to trade him, and he is not believed to have requested one.

Ogbah - who has one season left on a contract that will pay him $7.5 million next season - wants an extension, but it remains unclear if his absence is an attempt to express his displeasure about that.

Brian Flores declined to specifically answer when asked whether any of these absences are related to unhappiness over contracts.

Scarlett has been out of town but is expect to join workouts early next week.

Of those absent Dolphins defenders, only Sieler was in attendance at the previous session open to media.

▪ Among those who were at practice on Friday who weren’t at the practice that was open to the media last week: linebacker Jerome Baker and offensive ilneman DJ. Fluker.

▪ Tight end Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams were working on the side. Gesicki dealt with a shoulder injury late last season and Williams had foot surgery.

▪ 11 a.m. update: Unlike last week’s session open to reporters, there was some offense vs. defense work in Friday’s session, though it was limited to 7 on 7.

Tua Tagovailoa, displaying more zip on his passes, delivered a laser to Hunter Long for a sizable gain. and completed shorter passes to Durham Smythe and Jaylen Waddle. His only errant pass during a short throwing session was a sideline overthrow to Albert Wilson.

Waddle contorted his body to catch a 20-plus yard pass from Jacoby Brissett. Former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley made a nice diving catch on a low throw from Brissett.

Jason McCourty dropped an interception on a poor pass from Reid Sinnett.

▪ 11 a.m. update: Center Cameron Tom, the former Saints backup center, has impressed the Dolphins. Matt Skura, Tom and Michael Deiter are competing at center.

We we aren’t permitted to write who’s with the starters, but we previously reported that Liam Eichenberg will have every chance to win the right tackle job.

Here’s what Brian Flores said on Friday morning, including comments Tua Tagovailoa’s comments.