Brian Flores addresses Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s playbook comments

Brian Flores made clear on Friday that he had no issue with Tua Tagovailoa’s comments that he didn’t know the playbook as well as he needed last year.

To refresh, Tagovailoa said last week: “I didn’t actually know the playbook, necessarily, really, really good, and that’s no one else’s fault but my fault...

“Our playcalls were simple when I was in. I didn’t have alerts and checks. Where now, I feel comfortable and I can maneuver my way through these things now.”

Flores was asked his thoughts on all of that.

“My thoughts on that go back to what I said last week, being more comfortable, having better command in the huddle right now,” he said. “I think he’s comparing last year to where he is right now. I get it. I understand. I remember being a first year position coach and going into next season saying ‘I should have been better last year, I’m better now.’ We all understand where he’s coming from.”

Flores said Tagovailoa’s comments - which have been criticized by several ESPN analysts - “make sense. He’s thinking where he is right now. That’s good. This time is about reflection, where you were now to six months ago. He has improved in a lot of areas.”

Flores said Tagovailoa “is trying to put together a process for how he studies, how he eats, how he trains. I’ve seen that. He’s got a system in place or putting in place systems that help him do X, Y or Z.”

FLORES ADDRESSES OTHER ISSUES

On Jason McCourty’s addition: “From a leadership standpoint, experience standpoint, he brings a lot to this team. It’s not about former Patriots players. It’s about guys we feel fit this team. Jason fits.”...

Asked if the absence of any player from voluntary practices is related to contract issues, Flores didn’t answer directly but implied it was not. “Guys around the league found a different way to train. I respect that. They’re doing what they need to do to be ready. No issue as long as they’re ready to go.”...

On safety Jevon Holland: “He’s done a job good so far. All the rookies have a lot on their plate.”...

Asked how much players can gain from this offseason OTA program considering there isn’t much contact between offensive and defensive players: “We’ve gotten a lot out of it. It’s about communication, fundamentals and technique, building rapport with teammates.”...

The Dolphins appear to be working on scheduling joint practices with another team this summer: “I’m always in favor of doing joint practices,” Flores said. “They do a lot from a competitive standpoint. You can get a lot out of those. We did with Tampa two years ago. It breaks up training camp in a good way.”