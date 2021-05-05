A sneak peek at the Miami Dolphins’ vision for their wide receivers room in 2021

Get ready for the best Miami Dolphins training camp competition in recent memory.

After drafting Jaylen Waddle sixth overall last week, the Dolphins now have 13 wide receivers on their roster.

But these are no camp bodies.

Most of them are established veterans who have played meaningful snaps in the NFL.

And most, if not all, of them will be given a legitimate chance to make the team’s 53-man roster.

The Dolphins have signaled to several returning veterans in recent days and weeks they should expect to report to training camp in late July ready to compete for a job.

Granted, things are always fluid in the NFL and it would be a bit surprising if the entire baker’s dozen is on the roster in three months.

But the Dolphins are in no hurry to cut or trade members of their deepest position group — even though they still need to clear roughly $5 million just to sign their draft class.

Why? They could effectively borrow $10 million for the next four months at 0 percent interest simply by restructuring Byron Jones’ contract.

Since any remaining cap space will roll over into 2022, they could make up any future cap losses incurred by a restructure when they make trades or cuts in late August to get down to 53 players.

The Dolphins will carry no more than seven (and probably no more than six) wide receivers into the regular season, so many significant names are at risk.

But the front office will apparently take its time to thin the herd.

The Dolphins need more information on Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, who are back with the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Plus, each team has injuries in the preseason, and by delaying their cuts, the Dolphins will have insurance if a big-time player goes down.

Here’s a rundown of the 13 wide receivers currently on the Dolphins’ roster, with the finances that come with keeping or cutting them.

Lynn Bowden

NFL season: Second.

2020 stats: 10 games, four starts, 28 catches for 211 yards, zero touchdowns on 37 targets.

2021 base salary: $824,000.

2021 cap figure: $824,000.

2021 cap savings: $824,000 if traded or cut.

Robert Foster

NFL season: Fourth.

2020 stats: Four games, two starts, two catches for 37 yards, zero touchdowns on six targets.

2021 base salary: $1.1 million.

2021 cap figure: $1.1 million.

2021 cap savings: $957,000 if traded or cut.

Will Fuller

NFL season: Sixth.





2020 stats: 11 games, 11 starts, 53 catches for 879 yards, eight touchdowns on 75 targets.

2021 base salary: $990,000 (with a $9.6 million signing bonus).

2021 cap figure: $10.6 million.

2021 cap savings: Zero if traded or cut.

Jakeem Grant

NFL season: Sixth.

2020 stats: 14 games, four starts, 36 catches for 373 yards, 11.4 yards per punt return.

2021 base salary: $3.6 million.

2021 cap figure: $4.7 million.

2021 cap savings: $2.9 million if traded or cut pre-June 1, $4.1 million if traded or cut post-June 1.

Mack Hollins

NFL season: Fifth.

2020 stats: 16 games, two starts, 16 catches for 176 yards on 25 targets.

2021 base salary: $990,000.

2021 cap figure: $990,000.

2021 cap savings: $650,000 if cut, $850,000 if traded.

Allen Hurns

NFL season: Seventh.

2020 stats: COVID-19 opt out.

2021 base salary: $1.9 million.

2021 cap figure: $2.9 million.

2021 cap savings: $767,000 if cut pre-June 1, $1.2 million if cut post-June 1, $2 million if traded pre-June 1, $2.5 million if traded post-June 1.

Kai Locksley

NFL season: First.

2020 stats: N/A.

2021 base salary: $660,000.

2021 cap figure: $660,000.

2021 cap savings: $660,000 if cut or traded.

Kirk Merritt

NFL season: Second.

2020 stats: One game, no starts, seven special teams snaps.

2021 base salary: $660,000.

2021 cap figure: $660,000.

2021 cap savings: $660,000 if cut or traded.

DeVante Parker

NFL season: Seventh.

2020 stats: 14 games, 11 starts, 63 catches for 793 yards, four touchdowns on 103 targets.

2021 base salary: $7.8 million.

2021 cap figure: $12.1 million.

2021 cap savings: Minus-$3.7 million if cut pre-June 1, $1.7 million if cut post-June 1, $4 million if traded pre-June 1, $9.4 million if traded post-June 1.

Malcolm Perry

NFL season: Second.

2020 stats: Nine games, two starts, nine catches for 92 yards, touchdown on 13 targets.

2021 base salary: $780,000.

2021 cap figure: $799,000.

2021 cap savings: $742,000 if traded or cut pre-June 1, $780,000 if traded or cut post-June 1.

Jaylen Waddle

NFL season: First.

2020 stats: N/A.

Estimated 2021 base salary: $660,000.

Estimated 2021 cap figure: $4.9 million.

Estimated 2021 cap savings: Minus-$22.2 million if cut, minus-$5.1 million if traded.

Preston Williams

NFL season: Third.

2020 stats: Eight games, seven starts, 18 catches for 288 yards, four touchdowns on 35 targets.

2021 base salary: $850,000.

2021 cap figure: $853,000.

2021 cap savings: $850,000 if traded or cut.

Albert Wilson

NFL season: Seventh.

2020 stats: COVID-19 opt out.

2021 base salary: $2.1 million.

2021 cap figure: $5.2 million.

2021 cap savings: $2.9 million if cut, $3.9 million if traded.