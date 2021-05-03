Evaluators call Miami Dolphins one of the big winners in the NFL Draft. Here’s why

A six-pack of sterling reviews that the Dolphins received from draft analysts:

▪ NFL Network’s Charley Casserly: “The Dolphins’ first four picks all could have been in the first round,” the former Redskins and Texans general manager said.

“Jaylen Waddle — Tyreek Hill, that’s what this guy is. He’s going to run by everybody. Change the coverage to double on him, but time out, then you got Will Fuller to run by everybody on the other side. So that’s your impact getting him.

“Liam Eichenberg, had first round grades on him. You can put him at right tackle, move Robert Hunt inside. Now all of a sudden you have a better football team there.

“Defensively, Jaelan Phillips, arguably the best pass rusher in this draft. Guy’s got quickness, explosion off the line of scrimmage to win and he’s got the ability to set the edge in the running game.

“And then Jevon Holland, cornerback, free safety, strong safety. The guy is an excellent player. They like versatility in their safeties and this is what this guy can do. He’s a matchup guy. Tight end, slot receivers. There’s your first four picks. They got four numbers ones.”

▪ ESPN’s Todd McShay: “Miami’s first five picks over the course of three rounds were all guys who I had ranked in my top 60. It was a masterful Thursday and Friday for general manager Chris Grier. But ultimately, I went with the Dolphins’ first pick. I love DeVonta Smith, but if you are good with Waddle’s medical reports, then Waddle has every bit of an argument as the better receiver in terms of NFL potential.

“Waddle is the most elusive player in the class, with the lateral movement, explosion and vision to chew up turf after the catch and the deep-ball tracking and elite speed to make vertical plays downfield.

“Those are two areas where Tua Tagovailoa excels. Tagovailoa likes to distribute the ball out of run-pass options and quick-game throws, but he also has the touch to hit deep. And I expect this duo to dominate in those areas. Need proof? Turn on the 2018-19 tape from Alabama, when Tagovailoa and Waddle connected for 48 catches, 798 yards and seven scores — including 15 completions for at least 20 yards.

“Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and Boston College tight end Hunter Long also were under consideration. Phillips has a lot of power, long arms and versatility, while Long makes a ton of contested catches. I think Long could end up being a steal in Round 3; he is a complete player who has great hands and is tough after the catch.”

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper gave the Dolphins an A: The Dolphins came into this draft with an extra first- and second-round pick (and added a valuable 2023 first rounder) and had clear needs to fill. They had to get some receiving help for Tua Tagovailoa. They needed a young, talented pass-rusher to put into their edge-rushing rotation. And if they are going to move Robert Hunt to guard full-time, they had to draft a potential starter at offensive tackle.

“That’s why I like what general manager Chris Grier did. Tagovailoa struggled as a rookie last season, but there should be no way he averages 6.3 yards per attempt again in 2021. The addition of No. 5 overall pick Jaylen Waddle (and free-agent signing Will Fuller) means he now has multiple playmakers to run after the catch and to target on deep balls. Waddle was the fifth-ranked player on my board. Jaelan Phillips (18) is a silky-smooth edge rusher with the physical traits to average 10 sacks per season. ...He likely would have been a top-10 pick if he didn’t have an injury history.

“I really liked their Day 2 haul as well. Jevon Holland (36) will compete to start at free safety. Liam Eichenberg (42) has a good chance to be their Day 1 right tackle in place of Hunt; he was a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame. Tight end Hunter Long (81) is an awesome player who will compete as a blocker and catch a few passes up the seam. He’s one of my favorites in this class, and he’s a nice complement for Mike Gesicki, who had 703 receiving yards last season.

“Grier didn’t have any picks in Rounds 4, 5 or 6, but seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman (231) has a chance to stick on the team as a swing tackle. I thought he might go in Round 5.

“Looking at this roster, I don’t think it’s far away from being a Super Bowl contender, and the Dolphins hit their major needs. The other major bonus is that they ended up moving down three spots from No. 3 after some maneuvering and picked up that 2023 first-round pick. This is a stellar class overall, and the AFC East is going to be a fun race in 2021.”

▪ NFL Network analyst Marc Ross, the former New York Giants executive, gave the Dolphins an A plus: “They addressed needs for Tua but also on the defense. Phillips is the best pass rusher in the draft and Holland possibly the best safety. They addressed needs on both sides with really, really good players.”

▪ ESPN’s Matt Miller said: Miami has had a stellar draft. A roster with so few needs but they’ve picked up five starting-caliber players. And all five are talented enough to play/start very, very early.

▪ NBC’s Chris Simms: “Unreal draft for the Dolphins. Waddle, Phillips, Holland, and now Liam Eichenberg. 4 surefire big time contributors, each of them can help right now. The Dolphins are incredible with their team building. Grier and Flores continue to crush it. Holland is a heat seeking missile safety.”