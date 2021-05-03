Who’s in/who’s out? A way-too-early breakdown of Miami Dolphins’ linebackers

The selection of Jaelan Phillips gave the Miami Dolphins 11 linebackers.

Of that group, it’s hard to see how more than seven make the opening-day roster.

We won’t know which seven that will be for months — some might not even make it to training camp — but it’s never too early to handicap the field.

Here’s our best guess of who’s in their plans, who needs to impress in training camp and what role they are likely to fill in 2021.

Locks

Jerome Baker

2020 stats: 16 games, 11 starts, 868 defensive snaps (84 percent), 112 tackles, seven sacks, 11 quarterback hits.

Overview: Three-down linebacker looks to follow up a breakthrough third season with an even better contract year. He will play inside in the 3-4.

Benardrick McKinney

2020 stats: Four games, four starts, 234 defensive snaps (21 percent), 37 tackles (one for loss).

Overview: The replacement for Kyle Van Noy is an ideal Brian Flores defender: “Versatile on the ball, off the ball and smart,” Flores said last week.

Jaelan Phillips

2020 stats: N/A

Overview: The draft’s best edge defender will probably start out as a sub package pass rusher in the NFL but will also work into the Dolphins’ front seven rotation.

Andrew Van Ginkel

2020 stats: 48 tackles (seven for loss), 480 defensive snaps (46 percent), 324 special teams snaps (72 percent), 5 1/2 sacks, one touchdown.

Overview: An ascending outside linebacker who was so effective in Year 2 the Dolphins felt comfortable moving on from Van Noy and Shaq Lawson. His role will grow in Year 3.

Bubble dwellers

Vince Biegel

2020 stats: N/A.

2019 stats: 15 games, 10 starts, 625 defensive snaps (56 percent), 276 special teams snaps (59 percent), 59 tackles (seven for loss), 2 1/2 sacks, 13 quarterback hits.

Overview: If not for a torn Achilles that cost him all of 2020, Biegel would be a near-lock to make the team. Projects as rotational outside linebacker and core special teamer, if healthy.

Sam Eguavoen

2020 stats: 16 games, 1 start, 84 defensive snaps (8 percent), 281 special teams snaps (62 percent), 9 tackles (one for loss).

Overview: Former CFL star impressed Flores early on but faces toughest challenge yet to make the roster. His best bet is at inside linebacker and special teams.

Kylan Johnson

2020 stats: N/A.

Overview: The longest shot to stick, Johnson played the “Money” linebacker position at Pitt. He will need to be money in training camp to make it to Week 1.

Calvin Munson

2020 stats: 16 games, zero starts, 47 defensive snaps (5 percent), 220 special teams snaps (49 percent), nine tackles.

Overview: Now in his his fourth season playing for Flores, Munson’s dependability in the kicking game has kept him in the league.

Duke Riley

2020 stats: 13 games, eight starts, 569 defensive snaps (52 percent), 255 special teams snaps (58 percent), 55 tackles (two for loss), one interception, one forced fumble.

Overview: Coverage linebacker who signed with Miami as a free agent, Riley could help the Dolphins in the sub package and on special teams.

Elandon Roberts

2020 stats: 13 games, 11 starts, 61 tackles (eight for loss), one forced fumble, four quarterback hits.

Overview: After suffering a major knee injury in Week 16, Roberts is a prime PUP list candidate who gives the Dolphins a midseason lift.

Brennan Scarlett

2020 stats: 11 games, four starts, 287 defensive snaps (26 percent), 162 special teams snaps (36 percent), 28 tackles (one for loss).

Overview: Edge-setter who has familiarity playing for a Belichick disciple, this newcomer’s path to the 53 got rockier when Phillips was added.