New report suggests Miami Dolphins might not have to sweat out Chase and Pitts at 6

General manager Chris Grier’s decision to move back from pick No. 3 to No. 6 has raised some valid concerns that he might have cost the Dolphins a chance to land one of the two best skill position players — widely seen as Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts.

But maybe Grier felt comfortable making such a move because he had a strong intuition — if not rock-solid information — that Chase or Pitts will be available at 6.

An item deep in this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback, Sports Illustrated’s weekly catch-all NFL notebook penned by Albert Breer, suggest that’s the case.

Breer wrote that the Atlanta Falcons, who own the fourth pick, are “open to the idea of trading the pick and have had exploratory talks with other teams on a deal that would have someone else moving up to No. 4.”

If the Falcons do move out of 4, the trade would presumably be with a team looking to get in on the run of quarterbacks before it’s too late. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will almost certainly be the Jaguars’ choice with the first pick, and most expect the Jets to take BYU’s Zach Wilson at No. 2.

The 49ers would be up next, and they didn’t trade three first-round picks to the Dolphins last month to take a nonquarterback. The only question is whom: Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance?

San Francisco’s decision could be the pivot point in the top 10 — and perhaps the entire first round. If the Niners take the quarterback coveted by the Falcons — who at some point will need to find a replacement for Matt Ryan — Atlanta then could take Chase or Pitts. That’s probably the worst-case scenario for the Dolphins and make for an anxious few minutes while they await the Bengals’ choice at No. 5.

But if the Falcons either trade out or take a quarterback — both are realistic possibilities, Breer reports — Grier’s gambit will be successful. Even if the Bengals take a skill-position player at No. 5, the Dolphins will be guaranteed a chance to select either Chase or Pitts.

Now, it’s possible that Grier values Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith more than one or both of them, but that seems unlikely. Most every talent evaluator who has made their opinion known believes he’s a cut below his fellow SEC stars.

Grier was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for Chase’s dazzling pro day. And Flores didn’t make the trip up to University of Florida last week for his health. He touched base with Pitts following his excellent workout, and pledged to be in touch.

Maybe they will speak on the phone in the 8 p.m. hour of April 29 — when the Dolphins are on the clock.

If so, they will have the Falcons to thank.