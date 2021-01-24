The latest on Deshaun Watson, the Dolphins’ OC search and a series of NFL moving parts

We’re now two weeks into Deshaun Watson saga, and the facts on the ground haven’t changed much.

The Houston Texans still don’t have a head coach.

And Watson still doesn’t seem to trust management to build a winning culture, no matter who they hire.

There’s a good chance Houston’s next coach is working in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Texans want a second interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, adding Frazier “feels pretty good about his chances” of getting this job.

Another name to monitor: Jim Caldwell, who was one of Brian Flores’ first hires in Miami but left the team for good prior to his first training camp with the the Dolphins due to health concerns.

No matter whom the Texans pick, however, it seemingly won’t do too much to change Watson’s mind.

“All good men, but they will have to make a Hail Mary plea to Deshaun Watson, the team’s franchise quarterback who still wants out of Houston, according to sources close to the quarterback,” reported Chris Mortensen, Schefter’s colleague at ESPN.

“Watson, we haven’t heard that he’s made a formal trade request, but remember it’s only January. And be careful with all the smokescreens of his other destinations. But right now he’s of the mindset that this isn’t about who the new coach is going to be. This is about ownership and what they have done and broken trust with [Watson].”

Added Yahoo senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson: “It’s about ownership. Once you think the owner has lied to you (on top of everything else), that’s a wrap.”

— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 24, 2021

The Dolphins and Jets are among the teams who have been linked to Watson if he is indeed made available for trade. Both have the assets necessary to execute such a trade. However, such a deal cannot occur until the league year begins in March.

A far more immediate concern for the Dolphins: Hiring an offensive coordinator.

They are set to begin coaching the Senior Bowl Monday without one.

Flores has been searching for Chan Gailey’s replacement for nearly three weeks, interviewing a number of internal and external candidates.

Given how long they’ve gone without a hire — and the fact that the Dolphins have filled a number of other assistant position openings that traditionally occur with the consent, if not the recommendation, of the OC — there’s growing speculation Flores has a preferred candidate lined up, but cannot yet make the hire official because that coach is still alive in the NFL playoffs.

A name that makes a lot of sense: Former University of Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey, who’s currently the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Dorsey and Charlie Frye — hired by the Dolphins Saturday to coach their quarterbacks — were Cleveland Browns teammates in the mid-2000s.

Dorsey is a man in demand.

The Seattle Seahawks are among the teams also interested in Dorsey potentially running their offense.