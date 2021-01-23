Miami Dolphins hire a quarterback coach with connection to Tua Tagovailoa

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, right, talks with quarterback Charlie Frye (9) at the end of practice at the football team’s training camp in Berea, Ohio, in this Aug. 16, 2006 file photo. AP FILE PHOTO

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has dipped into the college ranks for two new offensive assistant coaches, including a quarterbacks coach who previously worked with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Central Michigan offensive coordinator and former NFL quarterback Charlie Frye will be the Dolphins’ new quarterbacks coach, replacing Robby Brown, who served one year in that role. Brown was dismissed on Saturday.

Bucky Brooks, an NFL Network analyst and former NFL scout, noted on Twitter that Frye was Tagovailoa’s coach at the Elite 11 competition for top high school quarterbacks.

Frye “has great chemistry with him and understands how to craft plays around his skills,” Brooks said on Twitter.

“Don’t underestimate the value of that previous relationship and connection. Frye is one of the best teachers and communicators that I’ve been around. He is OUTSTANDING with young QBs and he simplifies the game in a way that makes it easy for them. A+ hire with Tua’s long-term development in mind.”

The Dolphins also hired New Mexico quarterback coach Jordan Salkin as an offensive assistant, a source confirmed.

Former Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey recommended two offensive assistants to Flores after Gailey’s hiring 13 months ago: Brown and offensive line coach Steve Marshall, who were both subsequently hired by Miami. Both Brown and Marshall have been replaced in recent days, following Gailey’s resignation.

Brown, in fact, worked with quarterbacks on game day only during the first half of the 2020 season. Godsey took over that role during the final two months.

Flores has not named a new offensive coordinator. Among those who interviewed who are still available: Dolphins tight ends coach George Godsey, Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback coach Pep Hamilton.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback coach Matt Canada, who also interviewed for the Dolphins’ OC job, remains the front runner for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator job.

It’s unclear if Flores has added additional candidates or whether he has made a hire and simply not announced it.

Frye, a third-round pick by the Browns out of Akron in 2005, started 23 games in a five-year NFL career, including three seasons with Cleveland, one in Seattle and one in Oakland. He was 7-16 as a starter, with a career 69.7 passer rating, 17 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Frye’s coaching resume includes offensive coordinator jobs at high schools in Orlando and Apopka, receivers coach at Ashland in 2018, and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan the past two seasons. He also was director of player development at the University of Florida in 2016 and 2017.

Salkin, meanwhile, was quarterbacks coach at New Mexico last season after working three years at the University of Texas, including a stint as quarterbacks coach.

Besides the offensive coordinator position, Flores has at least one other opening to fill: defensive line coach. Marion Hobby and the Dolphins parted ways after the season - in what was portrayed as a mutual decision - and Hobby has since taken the same job with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre replaced Marshall as the Dolphins’ offensive line coach.

The Dolphins coaching staff will coach one of the teams at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, beginning on Monday.