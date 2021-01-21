Senior Bowl 2021: Ten offensive players who would help the Miami Dolphins

Big news out of the Senior Bowl late Wednesday:

Alabama running back Najee Harris will not only participate next week, he hass been assigned to the National team and the Dolphins’ coaching staff. And unlike Devonta Smith, his mending collegiate teammate, Harris hopes to do on-field work.

“The plan is for Najee to be a full participant during the week, however he has been dealing with an ankle injury since Notre Dame game and our medical staff will evaluate him when he gets to Mobile,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy wrote on Twitter. “Najee is the ultimate competitor and he wants to put on the pads next Tuesday.”

If cleared, Harris would be the brightest offensive star to play in the all-star showcase, but he won’t be the only attraction.

Nagy has put together another outstanding collection of fourth-year collegiate players — including several who would surely improve a Dolphins offense that ranked 23rd in yards per play last year (5.3).

Here are 10 such prospects. We excluded Smith, a top-five talent, since he’s only participating in meetings in Mobile.

Position: Running back.

School: North Carolina.

Team: National.

Height: 5-9.

Weight: 199.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 94/6.

2020 stats: 156 carries, 1,245 yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 25 catches, 267 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Position: Running back.

School: Alabama.

Team: National.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 230.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 44/2.

2020 stats: 251 carries, 1,466 yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 43 catches, 425 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns.

Position: Running back.

School: Mississippi State.

Team: American.

Height: 5-11.

Weight: 210.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 99/7.

2020 stats: 3 games, 15 carries, 58 yards, 0 rushing touchdowns, 23 catches, 237 yards, 1 receiving touchdown.

Position: Center.

School: Oklahoma.

Team: National.

Height: 6-5.

Weight: 320.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 61/13 (among all offensive linemen).

2020 stats: Third-team All-American, Big 12 offensive lineman of the year, nation’s No. 4 center (per Pro Football Focus).

Position: Guard/tackle.

School: Alabama.

Team: American.

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 312.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 45/11 (among all offensive linemen).

2020 stats: Outland Trophy winner, unanimous first-team All-American, blocking grade of 91.3 by the Alabama coaching staff.

Position: Quarterback.

School: Texas A&M.

Team: American.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 217.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 140/11.

2020 stats: 63.3 percent completions, 2,282 passing yards, 7.7 yards per attempt, 19 touchdowns, 3 interceptions.

Position: Wide receiver.

School: Clemson.

Team: American.

Height: 5-10.

Weight: 210.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 104/16.

2020 stats: 77 catches, 1,020 yards, 7 touchdowns.

Position: Running back.

School: Oklahoma.

Team: National.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 246.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 91/4.

2020 stats: 101 carries, 665 yards, 6.6 yards per carry, 7 rushing touchdowns, 18 catches, 211 yards.

Position: Wide receiver.

School: Florida.

Team: American.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 193.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 119/20.

2020 stats: 70 catches, 984 yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, 19 carries, 161 yards, 1 rushing touchdown.

Position: Wide receiver.

School: Oklahoma State.

Team: National.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 190.

CBS Sports draft ranking (overall/position): 62/8.

2020 stats: 59 catches, 922 yards, 6 touchdowns.