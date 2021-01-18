Brian Flores, Chris Grier are about to get a close look at the draft’s best receiver

Take your pick: Deshaun Watson or Tua Tagovailoa and Devonta Smith?

Not in fantasy football. Real football.

It’s a debate that will define the Miami Dolphins’ offseason.

But in the end, it doesn’t matter what we think.

It only matters what Chris Grier, Brian Flores and Stephen Ross think.

Because if the Dolphins do trade for Watson, they’re almost certainly not getting Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner and arguably best all-around player in the 2021 draft.

They’ll surely want all the information possible before making a such franchise-defining decision.

And two weeks from now, they’ll know a lot more about Smith than they do today.

Why? Smith, the electric Alabama receiver, has accepted a invitation to attend next week’s Senior Bowl — with Flores and his staff coaching one of the two teams.

The game did not immediately announce Monday if Smith will be assigned to the National team, coached by the Dolphins, or the American team, coached by Panthers.

But Senior Bowl executive director Matt Nagy suggested on social media that Flores will have ample opportunity to evaluate the star receiver.

If Smith is added to the National team, he’ll join a roster that’s solid, but not spectacular.

The other receivers assigned to that team: South Dakota State’s Cade Johnson; UCLA’s Demetric Felton; Michigan’s Nico Collins; Notre Dame’s Ben Skowronek; Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace; Western Michigan’s D’wayne Eskridge; Arizona State’s Frank Darby; and Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick.

Of that group, Smith would be the only receiver with a first-round grade, according to CBSSports.com. Wallace could go in the second round.

So Smith signing onto the all-star showcase instantly turns the game’s star power way up. He’s the biggest name to participate since Baker Mayfield in 2018.

And Smith’s decision to attend suggests he thinks he can improve an already sky-high draft rating. The Dolphins are absolutely in play to take him third overall — assuming they don’t use the pick in a trade with the Texans for Watson, who seemingly wants out.

How much will Smith do in Mobile, Alabama, next week? Unclear. He’s less than a week removed from surgery to fix his dislocated right index finger, an injury that kept him out of the second half of the national title game.

Despite missing half the game, he still caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama’s easy win over Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium.

But even if he doesn’t run a single route next week, Flores and his staff will learn plenty about the young star in interviews and meetings.