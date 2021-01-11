With the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins should pick DeVonta Smith | Opinion

The NFL draft is three months away and the Miami Dolphins will have countless meetings with their scouts, and countless meetings with their coaches, and countless meetings with prospects, and make this process seem like neurosurgery.

Allow me to help ...

DeVonta Smith.

He wore No. 6 for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was the Heisman Trophy winner and dominated for the Nick Saban’s team throughout the season, including the college football playoffs.

And that was him just trashing the Ohio State defense Monday night in the national championship game. Smith finished with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

He only played the first half and a couple of plays on Alabama’s first series of the second half before leaving the game with a finger injury on his right hand.

Did I mention the game was played at Hard Rock Stadium — the Dolphins home stadium?

And the game was on national television?

I mean, does someone have to spell it out for the many draft meetings-having Dolphins?

It needs to go something like this: “With the third pick of the 2021 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select DeVonta Smith.”

And with the third overall selection the Miami Dolphins select...

pic.twitter.com/FOiYpO8HYa — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 12, 2021

I’ve been saying this for weeks now. Because it makes so much obvious and good sense.

The Dolphins need a playmaker. Smith is that.

If 215 yards in one half against the No. 3-ranked team in the country doesn’t convince you, can I share with you that was not Smith’s most productive game?

He had 231 receiving yards against LSU earlier this season.

He had 274 receiving yards against Mississippi in 2019.

Before Devonta Smith won college football’s highest individual award, two wide receivers had previously won the Heisman Trophy — Tim Brown and Desmond Howard.

Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and Howard, drafted No. 4 overall in the 1992 draft, had 1,831 yards and 22 touchdowns their final college seasons.

Combined.

Smith finished his final college season with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

At halftime, the biggest question about this runaway Alabama victory was whether Smith was going to break Ja’Marr Chase’s national title game record of 221 receiving yards. Obviously the injury prevented that but, again, 215 receiving yards in one game.

It was, well, eye-popping.

Lol they just need to put like everybody on him — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 12, 2021

And now you’re going to balk. Because, well, you know less than me.

You think the Dolphins should draft Chase because he’s a bigger body. Or maybe select Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell because he’s elite. Or perhaps an edge rusher like Miami’s Gregory Rousseau because the Dolphins need pass-rush help.

You might even advocate a quarterback to shake things up because you simply don’t believe in Tua Tagovailoa. In which case, maybe Justin Fields is your guy.

But Smith is my man.

I love that he played this season when going pro or opting out might have been solid business decisions. Chase opted out of 2020.

I love that when Jaylen Waddle injured his ankle, Smith took on the burden of carrying the Tide’s passing game. He got better with less talent around him.

I love that he’s a worker. And not a diva.

And, yes, his size is not elite.

Smith is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds.

Although Smith had to leave Monday night’s game with that finger injury, he’s been very durable for Alabama. “I’ll be alright,” he said afterward.

He’s put on 15 pounds of muscle during his time in Tuscaloosa. He could easily add 10 more when he’s fully immersed in the game as a professional rather than as an amateur.

And even if he doesn’t bulk up, he reminds me of former Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison. I recall Harrison because he’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, I’m not saying Smith is going to be a Hall of Fame. But I am saying the Dolphins are going to get one shot at Smith.

One. And that’s likely with the No. 3 overall selection.

Any fake GM can argue the Dolphins should trade down from No. 3 overall, pick up extra draft capital and pick Smith later.

But Fake GM Mando is telling you that is the recipe for not landing Smith. Because Smith will not be available when Miami picks again in the first round, with the No. 18 overall selection.

Because the Dolphins are not the only NFL who were watching this game. The Dolphins aren’t the only ones with connections at Alabama with Saban.

Truth is, there’s no certainty Smith will be there at No. 3 if the Jets decide one way to address their ills is to surround struggling quarterback Sam Darnold with playmakers. Sound familiar?

If Smith is there at No. 3, the Dolphins should simply pick him and watch him be dynamic.

I don’t need a bunch of meetings to make this decision.