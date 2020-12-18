Dolphins’ Gesicki practices again. Whether he plays vs Patriots is still to be determined

More good news on the Miami Dolphins injury front. For a second consecutive day, tight end Mike Gesicki was active in practice as he progresses from a shoulder injury sustained in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gesicki caught passes during the portion of practice open to media late Friday morning.

Whether he’ll play on Sunday against the New England Patriots is still up in the air. Coach Brian Flores is slated to speak to the media later Friday afternoon and will likely provide another update on Gesicki’s status.

Gesicki is in the midst of a breakout season in his third year with the Dolphins. His 602 receiving yards and six touchdown catches are already career highs, as are his eight catches of at least 20 yards. His 44 catches through 13 games are seven shy of his career high.

“He’s made a couple good one-handed catches that we haven’t seen from the other guys,” tight ends coach George Godsey said earlier this week of Gesicki. “Each day in practice, we see what everybody’s capable of, but we’re confident in that group. It’s a diverse group like we’ve talked about. ... You don’t know what could happen — a shoe could come off, there’s a bunch of different variables that could happen — so all the guys prep as if they’re going to play and then it’s just a matter of who’s out there.”

If Gesicki can’t go? Look for a combination of Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen to carry the load. Neither is as athletic or imposing in the passing game as Gesicki, but the duo has combined for 25 catches, 249 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“We know in this league that injuries are a part of the game,” Godsey said, “so depending on Mike’s status ... if he’s there, great. If he’s not, it’s the next guy up. We’ve had that issue at other positions and guys have stepped up so I think just from an offensive perspective, our guys are ready to step into a role if their number is called.”

▪ More practice and injury updates from the portion of practice open to pool reporters: Wide receiver Antonio Callaway returned to practice after not being present Thursday (not injury related). Receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), and linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) all practiced. Running back Salvon Ahmed is out of the red non-contact jersey. Offensive lineman Ereck Flowers appeared to be limited. The only player absent: Running back Myles Gaskin, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.