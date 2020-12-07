DeVante Parker awaits punishment after brawl, but suspension is unlikely, sources say

Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker is in line for a hefty fine for his role in Sunday’s benches-clearing brawl, but is not expected to be suspended, three league sources tell the Miami Herald.

In the fourth quarter of Miami’s 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, Parker threw punches at two Bengals defenders in defense of himself and teammate and close friend Jakeem Grant, who had just gotten leveled on a dirty hit by Mike Thomas while trying to field a punt.

Parker was ejected from the game (as was Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins, who delivered an illegal block on the play), but the sense around the league is that Parker will not be forced to miss additional time. The NFL as of Monday afternoon had not announced any punishment.

A fine but no suspension would be good news — for both the Dolphins and Parker.

He’s their No. 1 receiver and one of few offensive playmakers. The Dolphins are 7.5-point home underdogs to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, and will need to score in bunches to have a chance to win.

That’s the No. 1 priority for Parker — and not the money that could be lost by a long suspension.

As part of the four-year contract extension he signed last year, Parker has up to $1.5 million in 2020 incentive bonuses on the line, based on playtime and production.

And yet, his only priority in the moment Sunday was to protect Grant, who was sprawled out on the ground after Thomas’ hit.

“DeVante Parker is all-team in both his deeds and in his actions,” said Jimmy Gould, Parker’s agent. “He loves Jakeem and [Brian Flores] and he bleeds Dolphins and was willing to sacrifice his money from incentives and defend his coach and teammates.”

Flores led Parker and a convoy of Dolphins players across the field to stick up for Grant after the hit. Anyone who left the bench — and the list includes Shaq Lawson, Christian Wilkins and many more — is subject to a $10,500 fine, assuming it was their first offense.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Parker will also likely be fined an additional $35,096 for throwing punches, but he will probably avoid a suspension because he was first hit by Bengals safety Shawn Williams.

Provoked, Parker responded in kind, swinging at Williams and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. Williams — who also at one point in the game appeared to intentionally step on the ankle of Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley — was also ejected. Somehow, Thomas was not — despite igniting the brawl with two cheap shots.

DeVante Parker starts swinging after Jakeem Grant gets cheap shotted twice pic.twitter.com/Fw0EitAO0d — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) December 6, 2020

A Bengals staffer, believed to be assistant athletic trainer Nick Cosgray, was caught in the middle and knocked to the ground during the tussle. But video shows Parker never actually threw a punch at Cosgray, so that context will probably factor into the league’s decision on punishment.

“He got punched first by Williams and other than getting fined for leaving the bench and going onto the field, a suspension would not be fair,” Gould said. “I believe the league is doing everything it can to protect its players from dirty hits by players and the Bengals’ Thomas should have been ejected the first time, as those were cheap shots on Grant that could have ended badly. There is no excuse for that.

Gould added: “This Dolphins team under [Chris] Grier, [vice president] Brandon Shore and Flores is building a truly beautiful culture of team-first and as I have said before, DeVante and his teammates love playing together and have bought into this culture. DeVante is a very special young man who does his talking on the field and as his agent, I will always fight to protect him and his rights. I love him and am very proud of him.”

While it’s unclear if Thomas will be suspended, he will absolutely get fined for his reckless instigation. The only question is how much. Hollins seems likely to be fined $15,000 for his blindside block.

Meanwhile Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd will also be fined. Both were ejected for a much smaller fight earlier in the game.

Flores on Monday tried to move on from Sunday’s unpleasantness, but did allow this: “They care abut each other. They celebrate each other in good times, they support each other in bad times. This is a resilient group, a hard-working group. ... This is a very supportive team. I think they play hard for one another.”