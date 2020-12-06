Foot-brawl! Ejections, fights mar otherwise punishing Dolphins performance vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins won.

The game.

And the fight, too.

Punches flew and very heated words traded early in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 19-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The brawl, sparked by a late hit on special teams by Cincinnati punt team cover man Mike Thomas on a defenseless Jakeem Grant, was massive and testy.

This was no baseball fight.

The emotions were real — just ask Brian Flores who raced across the field to jump into the fray.

stone cold brian flores is pissed pic.twitter.com/omCFhclxAZ — josh houtz (@houtz) December 6, 2020

Dolphins head of security Drew Brooks pulled his enraged boss out of the scrum before it got really serious.

Flores seemed to be shouting at Bengals safety Shawn Williams, who then struck DeVante Parker in the helmet. Parker responded in kind by throwing haymakers, earning both an ejection. Mack Hollins, who delivered a nasty blindside block, was tossed too.

As Parker and Hollins made their way to the locker room, they saluted the crowd. Grant stopped and thanked them for their support before they disappeared.

The melee overshadowed what should have been a feel-good day for the Dolphins, who improved to 8-4 for the first time since 2003.

The defense was on fire, fueled by Kyle Van Noy’s three sacks.

(The pass rush was so ferocious, it knocked starting Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen out of the game with a chest injury in the fourth quarter.)

Tight end Mike Gesicki played fantastic.

Miami’s third quarter was overwhelming.

And Tua Tagovailoa got his groove back.

Tagovailoa, who hadn’t appeared in a game since his fourth-quarter benching in Denver, played great, even with a sore left thumb. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 296 yards.

Gesicki was the big beneficiary of Tagovailoa’s improvement. He caught 9 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

After trailing 7-6 at the break, the Dolphins annihilated the Bengals in the third quarter, out-gaining Cincinnati 181 to minus-4. The Dolphins’ defense didn’t allow a first down the entire period.

The only threat to the Dolphins on this day were the Dolphins.

They trailed at the break largely because of self-inflicted wounds.

Tagovailoa wasn’t great in the first half.

But nobody on the Dolphins was — except for Xavien Howard, until he got tossed for fighting.

Tagovailoa completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards, but much of that came in the last couple of drives of the first half. Those numbers would have been far better if Grant caught a perfectly thrown deep ball; instead, he dropped it.

It took Miami awhile to get moving, and self-defeating penalties (they were flagged six times in the first half) didn’t help. Jason Sanders kicked two field goals, including one after some puzzling red-zone calls by Chan Gailey.

The Dolphins had first and goal at the 7, but ran the ball three straight times, with no success. And making matters worse, they spoiled a touchdown run by punter Matt Haack on a fake field goal with an illegal procedure penalty.

Howard later got ejected — a debatable officiating decision, to be sure — but not before he picked off Allen on a deep pass to Tyler Boyd. It was Howard’s league-leading eighth interception.

Cincinnati’s only touchdown came on a fluky screen pass that Boyd broke and took 72 yards to the end zone.