Tua Tagovailoa officially out, plus more thoughts on Dolphins-Jets inactives
Official inactives for Dolphins-Jets:
Miami Dolphins inactives: QB Tua Tagovailoa; RB Salvon Ahmed; FB Chandler Cox; G Solomon Kindley; DT Benito Jones.
New York Jets inactives: QB James Morgan; TE Travis Ross; OL Alex Lewis; OL Chuma Edoga; OL George Fant.
What it means: Tua Tagovailoa, as expected, will miss his first game due to injury as a pro. NFL Network reported that, while Tagovailoa’s throwing hand is not broken, his thumb is swollen and has some weakness. And there is a chance that Tagovailoa could face a “multi-week” absence. Translation: It’s no sure bet that Tagovailoa will be ready even next week against the Bengals. Ryan Fitzpatrick will get his seventh start of the season; Reid Sinnett will back him up. Meanwhile, the Dolphins did get a bit of good injury news: Jakeem Grant will play despite being questionable with a hamstring. Salvon Ahmed was already ruled out, plus with Myles Gaskin still on IR, the Dolphins have three available running backs: Matt Breida, DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird. As for the Jets, Sam Darnold is active and will presumably start.
