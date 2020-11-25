Podcast: The ‘Was Brian Flores Right To Bench Tua Tagovailoa’ Edition?

It’s the decision that launched a thousand hot takes:

Dolphins coach Brian Flores pulled his future for a chance to win in the present.

He yanked rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early in the fourth quarter of a winnable game against the Denver Broncos for performance reasons.

He put in Ryan Fitzpatrick, who moved the ball far better and nearly pulled off the upset.

Was it the right move?

And what now? Will Tagovailoa’s confidence be shaken?

We get into all of that, plus discuss Dolphins greats up for the Hall of Fame in 2021 and preview this weekend’s game against the New York Jets, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.