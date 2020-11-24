Hall of Fame selects 25 semifinalists for Class of 2021. The Dolphins are represented

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is among the 25 players who are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Four first-year eligible players – Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson – are also among the 25 semifinalists. The list also includes four players – Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison – who are semifinalists for the first time although previously eligible for the Hall of Fame.

All other players on the 2021 list have been a semifinalist at least one other time.

Former Dolphins left tackle Richmond Webb, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was one of the 103 players considered for semifinalists voting but did not make the cut.

The next step in the selection process comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists.

The 25 semifinalists in alphabetical order:

▪ Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ Ronde Barber, CB/S – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2018-2021).

▪ Cornelius Bennett, LB – 1987-1995 Buffalo Bills, 1996-98 Atlanta Falcons, 1999-2000 Indianapolis Colts (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ Tony Boselli, T – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve) (Times as a semifinalist: 6 – 2016-2021).

▪ LeRoy Butler, S – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2018-2021).

▪ Alan Faneca, G – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals (Times as a semifinalist: 6 – 2016-2021).

▪ Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars (Times as a semifinalist: 7 – 2015-2021).

▪ Calvin Johnson, WR – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ John Lynch, FS – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos (Times as a semifinalist: 9 – 2013-2021).

▪ Peyton Manning, QB – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserved 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ Clay Matthews, LB – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons | (Times as a semifinalist: 5 – 2012, 2017, 2019-2021).

▪ Sam Mills, LB – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2016, 2019-2021).

▪ Richard Seymour, DE/DT – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2018-2021).

▪ Steve Tasker, ST/WR – 1985-86 Houston Oilers, 1986-1997 Buffalo Bills (Times as a semifinalist: 8 – 2004, 2008-2010, 2012-13, 2020-21).

▪ Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots (Times as a semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21).

▪ Zach Thomas, LB – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a semifinalist: 3 – 2019-2021).

▪ Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers (Times as a semifinalist: 5 – 2017-2021).

▪ Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts (Times as a semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21).

▪ Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21),

▪ Charles Woodson, CB/S – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2021).

▪ Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a semifinalist: 5 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2021).

▪ Bryant Young, DT – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers (Times as a semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21).