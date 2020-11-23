Eye-popping stats that show how much better Dolphins perform when Fitzpatrick plays

The Miami Dolphins, through 10 games, are a better offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa.

This is not an opinion.

It’s a statement of fact based on all the statistical evidence available.

The Dolphins went 3-3 in their first six games, in large part, because of Fitzpatrick.

They have gone 3-1 in their last four games, in large part, in of Tagovailoa.

With Fitzpatrick on the field, the 2020 Dolphins move the ball more efficiency and score more points — even accounting for Fitzpatrick’s propensity to turn the ball over and his well-documented struggles in the red zone.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores surely knows this. And that reality probably factored into his decision to bench Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos — a game that was a snapshot of the Dolphins’ season-long quarterback dynamic.

“I’m always going to try to do what I feel is best for the team in a particular game,” Flores said Monday. “That’s how we felt yesterday. That’s really it. We couldn’t get into a rhythm the majority of the first three quarters. It became a two-score game. We felt like we needed a spark.”

They got it — sort of.

With Tagovailoa under center, the Dolphins went three-and-out five times and scored their only touchdown after a defensive turnover gave them a short field.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

With Fitzpatrick under center, the Dolphins had more yards in two drives than they gained in Tagovailoa’s six possessions and nearly erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit — but that rally was undone by a Fitzpatrick interception in the end zone on his final throw of the day.

Flores insists that Tagovailoa will remain the starter going forward, and for a team taking the long view, that makes sense. Tagovailoa is a rookie, and rookies in the NFL struggle more than they soar. Growing pains now should pay off later. At least that’s the hope.

But in the meantime, Tagovailoa’s performance must improve or the Dolphins will squander their best shot at the playoffs in four years — a fact not lost on players inside the locker room.

Here are the stark numbers that illustrate just how much better Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, has played than Tagovailoa in 2020:

Dolphins stats with Fitzpatrick

▪ Total offense: 2,230 yards on 389 plays (5.7 average).

▪ Offensive points: 163 on 67 possessions (2.4).

▪ Passing: 7.7 yards per attempt, 69.8 percent, 10 touchdowns, 8 interceptions.

▪ Rushing: 627 yards on 164 carries (3.8).

▪ Fitzpatrick turnovers: 8 in 389 non-penalty plays (2.1 percent).

▪ Red zone: 15 touchdowns on 27 trips (55.6 percent).

▪ Sacks: 10 in 225 non-scramble dropbacks (4.4 percent).

▪ DeVante Parker: 32 catches on 44 targets, 407 yards, 12.7 yards per catch and two touchdowns.

Dolphins stats with Tagovailoa

▪ Total offense: 856 yards on 207 plays (4.1 average).

▪ Offensive points: 80 on 43 possessions (1.9).

▪ Passing: 6.2 yards per attempt, 61.9 percent, 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.

▪ Rushing: 317 yards on 100 carries (3.2).

▪ Tagovailoa turnovers: 1 in 207 non-penalty plays (0.5 percent).

▪ Red zone: 9 touchdowns on 12 trips (75 percent).

▪ Sacks: 10 in 107 non-scramble dropbacks (9.3 percent)

▪ DeVante Parker: 12 catches on 21 targets, 116 yards, 9.7 yards per catch and two touchdowns.

The advanced stats add some important context.

Tagoailoa’s sacks are, in no small part, due to his inability thus far to get the ball out as fast as Fitzpatrick does. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Tua holds onto the ball two-tenths of a second longer than Fitzpatrick (2.4 to 2.6).

And while offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has become a target for criticism due to what seems to be an overly conservative game plan, it’s not like Tagovailoa has been banned from taken downfield shots. He just hasn’t been able to complete too many of them.

Fitzpatrick’s completed passes are thrown, on average, a half-yard shorter than Tagovailoa’s and his average attempt is thrown nearly a yard shorter. The problem is, Fitzpatrick’s shorter passes have been way more efficient than Tagovailoa’s slightly longer passes.

In other words, Tagovailoa is known for his accuracy, but in his rookie season, he hasn’t been particularly accurate. Plus while he hasn’t thrown an interception, Tagovailoa has thrown plenty of passes that either should have been picked off or were but negated by penalty.

Which explains why while Tagovailoa’s passer rating (100.1) would rank 12th league-wide if he had enough attempts to qualify, his QBR (ESPN’s more robust metric for quarterbacks) would rank just 23rd.

One final stat that illustrates just how far ahead Fitzpatrick is at this point:

The Dolphins would rank tied for 12th in yards per play, which most agree is one of the best ways to evaluate an offense, if Fitzpatrick’s stats were the only ones that counted.

Meanwhile the Dolphins’ offense would rank dead last — by a full half yard behind the dreadful Jets — in yards per play if Tagovailoa’s only counted.

So why stick with Tagovailoa?

“This is clearly a very talented player,” Flores said. “He’s played well. He’s a young player, he’s an improving player. He’s a developing player. We‘ve got a lot of confidence in him. That’s why he’s the starter.”