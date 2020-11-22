Tua Tagovailoa pulled from Dolphins-Broncos game after sixth sack

Tua Tagovailoa finally experienced adversity.

And it didn’t go well.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores pulled Tagovailoa early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos after the rookie quarterback was sacked for a sixth time.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was benched after Week 6 of the season, took Tagovailoa’s place and quickly led the Dolphins on a field goal drive.

On the sack by Bradley Chubb, Tagovailoa’s left foot/ankle bent awkwardly. For good measure, a teammate stepped on Tagovailoa’s right foot.

Tagovailoa did appear on the Dolphins’ injury report with a foot issue. The Dolphins did not immediately announce an injury after the quarterback change.

But it wasn’t like he was effective before that last hit. He completed just 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in three-plus quarters.