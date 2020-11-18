Former longtime Dolphins player arrested with a loaded gun and smell of alcohol, cops say

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones last practiced with his Dolphins teammates last December. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Former Dolphins safety Reshad Jones “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance” and exuded “a heavy odor of alcohol” as he walked around a 7-Eleven parking lot with a loaded handgun before dawn Wednesday.

That’s according to the probable cause affidavit from Davie police, who arrested Jones for carrying a concealed firearm. The affidavit says Jones had a “fully loaded and chambered FN 5.7 handgun” but didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, and stated he’d never had one in any state.

Despite the references to alternative substances and alcohol, Jones faces no other charges. He was arrested at 4:16 a.m. and bonded out of Broward County jail before noon Wednesday.

The affidavit says police were called to the 7-Eleven at 4800 N. State Rd. 7 because a man in black pants, black shirt and red sneakers was walking around the parking lot holding a gun.

By the time police arrived and saw Jones, he was starting to head across the street, the report says. When police saw the handgun sticking out of his right pocket, the report says, they told him to put his hands up and lie on the ground.

The report says Jones complied with officers until after they asked about a permit.

“Jones was very difficult with officers and and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” the affidavit reads. “Jones also had a heavy odor of alcohol coming from his person.”

Jones remains in Plantation this NFL season, a 32-year-old two-time Pro Bowl safety without a team. The Dolphins shed him and his high salary in March, ending his 10-season run with the team that drafted him in the fifth round out of the University of Georgia.

Jones sat out 24 games over his last four seasons with a shoulder injuries. Still, even in those four seasons, Jones intercepted six passes, ran one back for a touchdown and recovered three fumbles, two of which he ran back for touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2017.

