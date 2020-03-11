After a wild, entertaining decade, Reshad Jones’ time with Miami Dolphins is over

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (20) reacts after a play during second quarter of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 29 2019, in Miami Gardens. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

After a decorated, entertaining and at times frustrating 10 seasons in Miami, Reshad Jones’ time with the Dolphins is over.

The team intends to release the star safety at the start of the league year next Thursday — the first day they can do so.

“We want to thank Reshad for everything he has done for the Miami Dolphins,” team general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. “I have known Reshad since spending time with him at Georgia and have been impressed with everything he’s been able to accomplish. We wish him the best moving forward.”

It closes the book on a remarkable chapter in Dolphins history — with Jones transforming into a little-known late-round draft pick to the self-described “best safety in football.”

He intercepted 21 passes and scored six touchdowns in his 10 years with the Dolphins, but most of those highlights came before a series of shoulder injuries derailed his career. He has missed 24 games in the last four seasons, despite being one of the team’s highest-paid players.

The move saves the Dolphins millions in both real money and in cap space. He was due to make $11.5 million in 2020 — including $2.1 million that has already been guaranteed — with a team-high salary cap figure of $15.6 million.

That cap number will come down; how much it comes down depends on whom you believe. Spotrac reports a cap savings of $5.4 million; Over The Cap has the savings at $7.5 million.

Whatever the sum, it will give the Dolphins close to $100 million in total cap space heading into free agency.

Don’t expect them to spend big money on a safety. They have both Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain under contract in 2020. Their combined cap figure? Just $10 million.

With Jones gone, McCain is the one of very few big-name defensive players left from before Brian Flores’ time as Dolphins coach. In the last year, the Dolphins have parted ways with Cameron Wake, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kiko Alonso and Robert Quinn, among several others.

Cornerback Xavien Howard now becomes the Dolphins’ highest-paid player, and the only one set to earn over $10 million in 2020.

The biggest pre-free agency question remaining for the Dolphins: What to do about Albert Wilson?

The wide receiver is set to carry a $10.8 million cap figure next year despite averaging just 8.2 yards per catch in 2020. Wilson seems to be in danger of being cut if he doesn’t agree to a pay cut.