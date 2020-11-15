Key Dolphins defender injures hip in 1st half vs. Chargers. He’s questionable to return

Kyle Van Noy’s status was in doubt all week because of COVID-19, but the Miami Dolphins cleared him to play Sunday against Los Angeles Chargers.

His day may have been a short one, though. The linebacker went down with a hip injury midway through the second quarter and is questionable to return for the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Van Noy injured himself making a tackle on Chargers running back Kalen Ballage with 8:25 remaining in the second quarter. He remained on the ground for about a minute, then walked slowly back to the Dolphins’ locker room under his own power. He walked back out to the sidelines at the two-minute warning of the first half and stretched out his hips for a few minutes before going back to the locker room a few minutes later. Miami declared him questionable to return.

Before the injury, Van Noy had three tackles, including one solo tackle. He has made seven starts this season, including Sunday against Los Angeles. He missed one game earlier this season with a groin injury and his 33 tackles entering Sunday were tied for third most on the team.

While Van Noy missed practices throughout the week, it wasn’t because of a positive test. Instead, Van Noy was identified through contact tracing and unable to practice. He landed on the COVID list Thursday and came off it Saturday.

The Dolphins are already without one starter in Miami Gardens. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins also landed on the COVID list Thursday and the Dolphins did not remove him in time for kickoff this weekend. Rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis made his first career start in place of Wilkins.

Even shorthanded, the Dolphins took a 10-point lead into halftime, holding the Chargers to 98 total yards in the first half.