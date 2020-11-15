Jakeem Grant: ‘I’m not just a return man.’ He’s also one of Tua’s favorite targets

A reputation can be difficult to shake and Jakeem Grant has his because of how dynamic he tends to be in the return game for the Miami Dolphins.

Entering this season, the wide receiver had as many return touchdowns as he did receiving touchdowns. His connection with Tua Tagovailoa might help him shake his reputation and prove he’s more than just a return man.

“I’m a receiver before a returner and my number was called today,” Grant said. “I went out there and showed everyone that I’m not just a return man. I’m a receiver, too. I’m the total package.”

Grant finished with a team-high four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 29-21 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Tagovailoa targeted him five times — tied for second most on the team behind only star wide receiver DeVante Parker — and his 3-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium showed off a different side of his skill set.

This all came a week after another four-catch game in a win against the Arizona Cardinals. Last Sunday, Tagovailoa targeted Grant five times — again second most on the team behind only Parker — and the wideout’s four catches were tied for second most on the team. With wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve with an ankle injury, opportunities are becoming ample for Grant and he has put together two of the best offensive games of his career in back-to-back weeks.

On Miami’s second possession Sunday, Tagovailoa found Grant three times. First, the quarterback looked Grant as his first option and hit the speedy receiver for a 13-yard out. The rookie followed it by throwing a curl to Grant, who broke away from a three-player gang tackle for a 15-yard gain. They capped the drive together in the red zone as Grant ran a simple curl and sat in a soft spot in the Chargers’ zone to make an uncontested catch.

“All week, coach has been telling me, ‘If you see them in zone, it’s going to be wide open,’” Grant said. “’All you’ve got to do is sit there and Tua’s going to find you,’ and that’s exactly what I did.”

Of course, just because Grant is more than a return specialist it doesn’t mean he’s not still great there. Grant added three punt returns for an average of 19 yards.

Karras’ snaps give Dolphins trouble

Ted Karras is usually the guy picking up his teammates when they’re down.

On Sunday, the veteran center was the one who needed a lift.

He had two bad snaps in a span of seven plays in the first half, the second of which resulted in the Dolphins’ only turnover and a momentum-killing Chargers touchdown.

“It slipped out of my hand,” Karras said. “When something like that happens, it’s devastating. ... It hurts you in the deepest part of your being.

“It’s a lonely feeling at center. It was 100 percent on me. Kind of a nightmare play at center. Really glad the team rallied. That was a tough one.”

Karras’ issues aside, the Dolphins’ offensive line played perhaps its best game of the season. Rookies Solomon Kindley and Austin Jackson continue to make strides. The Dolphins didn’t allow a sack and Tagovailoa was hit just once.

And most significantly, the Dolphins’ run game took a step forward, thanks in large part to rookie Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries.

“We’ve put an emphasis on the run game [in practice],” Karras said. “It was not where we wanted to be. I think everyone had their best game in the run game. Everyone did their job. It was a great team effort to win the game.”

Jason Sanders’ record streak ends

Jason Sanders’ record streak finally came to an end Sunday, but his spectacular season didn’t slow down against the Chargers.

Sanders, who set a franchise record by making his 20th consecutive field goal last week, extended his streak to 22 straight makes Sunday before he finally missed a 47-yard attempt with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Less than five minutes later, he bounced back, though, and hit a 49-yarder to put Miami up 29-14 with 3:59 remaining.

Earlier in the game, Sanders made a 50-yard kick just before halftime and a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter. The two makes moved him halfway to three-time All-Pro kicker Adam Vinatieri’s NFL record before Sanders missed in the fourth.