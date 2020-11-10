Miami Dolphins challenge disease with a $75 million gift to UM’s Sylvester Cancer Center

The Miami Dolphins have faced many challenges over their 54-year-history, not least of which is living up to that perfect 1972 season — a feat no football team has matched.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins tackled another challenge, a “one team, one fight mentality” at its Hard Rock Stadium home in Miami Gardens. It came through its charitable arm, the Dolphins Challenge Cancer initiative. The winner turns out to be the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

A gift of $75 million

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer logo released on Nov. 10, 2020

The National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, part of UM’s Health System, received from the NFL franchise what its representatives are calling a “transformational gift” of $75 million.

“The Dolphins’ support through the DCC has been instrumental to Sylvester’s ability to build world class research programs that enabled it to achieve National Cancer Institute designation — making it the only cancer center in South Florida with this prestigious designation and one of only 71 designated cancer centers in the nation,” said Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This is the second “transformational gift” in almost as many months, following an anonymous donor’s gift of $126 million to Sylvester in September, which was the largest gift given in a single amount in UM’s history, according to the school.

Tuesday’s $75 million Dolphins donation, aimed at “improving the lives of those impacted by cancer in South Florida,” according to the team, initiated in a charitable event in the fight against cancer known as the Dolphins Cycling Challenge that began in 2010 and will continue for an 11th edition in April.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer’s resolution, according to the team: “a 100% year-round promise to support life-saving cancer research.”

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer’s annual cycling event has raised more than $39 million for Sylvester so far. Now, this year-round initiative hopes to boost those figures.

Funds will go toward the support of more than 300 active clinical trials, survivorship programs and advancing the research of innovative cancer treatments like immunotherapy at Sylvester.

‘Coming together for cancer research’

Tom Garfinkel, vice chairman, president and CEO of the Miami Dolphins, speaks during a presentation at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Said Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the University of Miami: “This announcement is a true testament to the power of our South Florida community coming together to fund cancer research. The fight against cancer is deeply personal to many, including me. It is only through dedicated teamwork, such as the extraordinary partnership between Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Miami Dolphins, that we can succeed in ending cancer.”

Travisano is a chair of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The shift to “challenge cancer’” takes the Dolphins organization beyond a single event to align closer to Sylvester’s mission and the work of its more than 300 doctors and researchers.

“As the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the organization will now become a collective movement providing hope to families and friends, coworkers and neighbors who have been affected by cancer,” the Dolphins said at the event. “Beyond looking for just a cure, the research that Sylvester generates also addresses disparities in care for minority communities that supports medically underserved populations; identifies ways to reduce risks for firefighters and other first responders; and promotes preventative care habits, among its many initiatives.”

Added Miami Dolphins’ Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel: “At a time when our country is facing economic and medical hardships, the health and well-being of the South Florida community, including those affected by cancer, remains a top area of focus for our community efforts. We continue to be inspired by the high-level research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and are proud to expand our support.”

To date, the DCC’s annual event has raised more than $39 million for Sylvester. As a comprehensive annual campaign, the organization will raise funds year-round in addition to its signature cycling event.

Sylvester recently launched an Experimental Therapeutics program to accelerate its efforts to bringing promising discoveries from its laboratories to its patients in South Florida,” Nimer said.

“This incredible partnership with the Miami Dolphins has supported vitally important research at Sylvester for a decade. We are extremely grateful for this renewed commitment to continue working side by side in pursuit of new cancer cures,” Nimer said.

The University of Miami plans to name the Sylvester Courtyard in the team’s honor.

“The University of Miami is grateful to the Miami Dolphins Foundation for its renewed commitment to this extraordinary South Florida tradition,” said University of Miami President Julio Frenk. “The DCC has become a beacon of hope in South Florida. Together, we will continue to create a spirit of community around our cherished goal — giving patients the gift of life and freedom from the pain and suffering that comes from fighting cancer.”

The next cycling event

Pam Granoff holds 4-and-a-half month old Hayden Storm Simon who is all geared up to greet cyclists as they make their way into Hard Rock Stadium after completing their 100 mile ride for charity in this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo from the 8th Dolphins Cancer Challenge at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer plans to host its marquee cycling event on April 10, 2021. DCC XI participants can choose to ride, run or walk on a route of their choosing, or do so in-person at Hard Rock Stadium.