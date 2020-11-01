Miami Dolphins continue to surprise with their running back plan. Who’s up/who’s down?

Official inactives for Rams-Dolphins:

Miami Dolphins inactives: RB/WR Lynn Bowden Jr.; Salvon Ahmed; FB Chandler Cox; CB Jamal Perry; RB Jordan Howard; DE Jason Strowbridge.

Los Angeles Rams inactives: RB Raymond Calais; OL Brian Allen; WR Trishton Jackson; TE Brycen Hopkins; DL A’Shawn Robinson.

What it means: The Dolphins’ running back platoon in Week 8 barely resembles the group we expected entering the season. The only backs active: Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird. Jordan Howard is a healthy scratch for a third straight game. Plus no Chandler Cox, so who will be the Dolphins’ fullback? Maybe they use Adam Shaheen, who’s playing despite being questionable with a shoulder injury, or Durham Smythe as H-backs. Or maybe it’ll be Elandon Roberts, who played some fullback for the Patriots in 2019. Also, don’t be surprised if you see Malcolm Perry get a few carries. The former Navy quarterback is making his NFL debut.