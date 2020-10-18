Dolphins star wide receiver DeVante Parker is injured again against New York Jets

DeVante Parker is dealing with another injury.

The star wide receiver exited the Miami Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday in the fourth quarter with a groin injury and the Dolphins listed him as questionable to return. It’s the latest in a long line of injuries this season for Parker, who has constantly been limited in practice and exited games because of various ailments.

In the preseason, the receiver battled a left hamstring injury and he aggravated it in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, which prevented him from finishing the season-opening loss. On Oct. 4, Parker was briefly knocked out of Miami’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks by a right ankle injury, which limited him in practice last week. The groin injury is new for the wideout.

Parker, who entered the weekend as the Dolphins’ leading receiver with 26 catches for 329 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 35 yards before the injury.

Parker joins a long list of injured players for Miami on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is questionable to return with a hand injury, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is questionable to return with a shoulder injury and Andrew Van Ginkel is out after suffering a concussion in the first half.

The linebacker left the game with about seven minutes left in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. At halftime, the Dolphins ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Van Ginkel was coming off perhaps the best game of his career last Sunday, when he matched a career high with six tackles and added a sack in a blowout win against the San Francisco 49ers. With fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy inactive because of groin and foot injuries Sunday, Van Ginkel made his second start of the season and logged two tackles before exiting.

The Dolphins’ other inactive players Sunday were defensive end Jason Strowbridge, and running backs Jordan Howard, Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Perry. Tight end Durham Smythe and defensive end Shaq Lawson both returned to the active roster after sitting out the 49ers game with injuries.