Miami Dolphins lose a top defender, but get a big-money player back vs. Jets

Official inactives for Jets-Dolphins:

Miami Dolphins inactives: WR Malcolm Perry, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB Jordan Howard, LB Kyle Van Noy, DE Jason Strowbridge.

New York Jets inactives: QB James Morgan, QB Sam Darnold, CB Quincy Wilson, DL Jordan Willis, LT Mekhi Becton, DL Nathan Shepherd.

What it means: Kyly Van Noy (groin, foot) will miss his first game since signing a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in the offseason. Expect to see plenty of Andrew Van Ginkel in his place. But the Dolphins’ defense does get back defensive end Shaq Lawson, who missed Week 5 with a shoulder injury. Another bit of good news: tight end Durham Smythe is back after also sitting out the 49ers game. Meanwhile, Jordan Howard is a healthy scratch for a second straight week.