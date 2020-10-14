With Sam Darnold out, the Miami Dolphins become massive favorites vs. New York Jets

For the Dolphins to make the playoffs — their odds are currently 21 percent to do so, according to 538 — in this strange season, they will need to be lucky and good.

With two convincing wins in the past two weeks, the door for “good” remains open.

And it seems they’re starting to catch some breaks, too.

A week after the 49ers pulled a gimpy and ineffective Jimmy Garappolo at halftime, the Dolphins will face a quarterback who is well past his prime.

Joe Flacco will start Sunday against Miami in place of the injured Sam Darnold (sprained shoulder), Jets coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.

Joe Flacco will start on Sunday, per Adam Gase. Sam Darnold sits another week. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 14, 2020

Flacco, in two appearances this season, has completed just 57.1 percent of his passes for 211 yards. He has a touchdown pass and has yet to throw an interception. His rating in a microscopic sample? 84.3 — almost exactly his career average.

Flacco is undefeated in six starts against the Dolphins — throwing 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions — but all six games were with the Ravens (who were leaps and bounds better than the 2020 Jets), with the last meeting in 2017. He has not had a passer rating reach 86 in a season since 2014.

Darnold, meanwhile, is the better talent in 2020, even if his stats don’t reflect that. The former top-five pick has completed 59.4 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Darnold has lost three of his four starts against Miami, with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Flacco will face a Dolphins defense that seems to be hitting its stride. Miami ranks 10th in points allowed (22.6) and seventh in third-down defense (38 percent).

Kickoff Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium is 4:05 p.m. The Dolphins opened as eight-point favorites, but that line has since grown to 9 1/2 in some books.