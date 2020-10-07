Podcast: The ‘OK, So What’s Really Going On With The Dolphins’ QB Situation?’ Edition

Brian Flores said a lot about his quarterback situation in general Monday, and Tua Tagovailoa in particular.

(On Tuesday, the team announced Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starter against the 49ers in Week 5.)

A recap:

Tagovailoa has “checked all the boxes from a medical standpoint,” Flores said, but then added:

“Look, the honest thing for me is if it was my kid, and he had a serious injury like that, I wouldn’t want his coach to throw him in there because of media pressure or anything like that. That’s kind of how I approach this situation and really all situations. With the players, they are my kids. So, no one is going to pressure me into doing anything. If we feel like he’s ready to go, we’ll put him in.”

Of course, that raises the question: Well, why is he active at all on Sundays?

