Tua debut on hold. Fitzpatrick will remain the starting quarterback for Miami Dolphins

The start of the Tua Tagovailoa era with the Miami Dolphins will need to wait, at least another week and potentially longer.

The Dolphins announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sunday’s game at San Francisco (4 p.m., Fox).

With his team standing at 1-3 one quarter of the way into the season, coach Brian Flores slightly left open the possibility of a quarterback change Monday before adding “I would presume it’s going to be Fitzpatrick.”

Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in April’s draft, is nearly 11 months removed from major hip surgery, but the Dolphins have said he’s fully healthy and able to play. He has been Fitzpatrick’s backup for the first four games of his rookie season.

“Look, the honest thing for me is if it was my kid, and he had a serious injury like that, I wouldn’t want his coach to throw him in there because of media pressure or anything like that,” Flores said Monday. “That’s kind of how I approach this situation and really all situations. With the players, they are my kids. So, no one is going to pressure me into doing anything. If we feel like he’s ready to go, we’ll put him in.”

But Flores reiterated that Tagovailoa has “checked all the boxes from a medical standpoint.”

Of the four quarterbacks drafted in the first round, only Tagovailoa and the Packers’ Jordan Love (who’s sitting behind future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers) have not appeared in an NFL game.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, selected first overall, and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, picked sixth, have both played well as rookies.

Through four games, Fitzpatrick ranks 28th among NFL quarterbacks in passer rating at 83.5. Among quarterbacks who have started all four games, only Washington’s Dwayne Haskins, the Jets’ Sam Darnold, the Giants’ Daniel Jones and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz have lower passer ratings.

Fitzpatrick’s five interceptions are tied for third most, behind only Wentz’s seven and Kirk Cousin’s six.

But Fitzpatrick is 12th in completion percentage at 69 percent and 16th in yards passing with 994.