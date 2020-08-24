Dolphins practice notes: Tagovailoa very impressive, but injuries to multiple players

News, notes and observations from Day 6 of Miami Dolphins’ padded practices on Monday:

▪ Some disconcerting developments: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy — obviously a key piece of this revamped defense — left the field with an injury. It appeared to involve his hand, but there were no additional details at this point. Everyone is declining comment on the severity.

Also, running back Patrick Laird left the field and appeared in discomfort with a right shoulder injury sustained when he lunged to try to catch an errant pass from Tua Tagovailoa. (Update: He’s day to day.)

Meanwhile, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene did not finish practice, after warming up with the team, for reasons that are unclear. (Update: He’s OK. There’s nothing serious here.)

And receiver Jakeem Grant also left practice with an undisclosed injury. It does not appear to be serious, and Grant is scheduled to speak with reporters on Tuesday.

▪ We saw flashes of brilliance from Tagovailoa in his best day since joining the Dolphins. He threw three touchdowns during 11-on-11 drills, showing the dynamic skills he flashed at Alabama.

The rookie has not done enough to inject himself in the starting battle, but he has made a handful of throws in the past week that confirm why he’s an elite NFL prospect.

Monday’s highlight was a 69-yard bomb to Malcolm Perry for a touchdown, beating rookie safety Brandon Jones.

On Tagovailoa’s other passes during the first set of 11-on-11 drills, he delivered a slant pass to Mack Hollins for a completion and another to Ricardo Louis (the ball fluttered because of the wind). Linebacker Kamu-Grugier Hill broke up one Tagovailoa pass.

During the second set of 11-on-11s, Tagovailoa completed a 4-yard pass to Hollins and then threw an incompletion.

In the third set of 11-on-11s, Tagovailoa threw two darts to Hollins for completions.

And then Tagovailoa completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ricardo Louis on the fourth set of 11-on-11s, after an errant throw caused Laird to reach out and injure his shoulder.

And he ended the day with a touchdown to Gary Jennings on a nice throw in the corner of the end zone.

Tagovailoa also delivered several pinpoint passes for touchdowns on 1-on-1 drills featuring only a receiver and defensive back.

It would be interesting to see what Tagovailoa could do if he were throwing to DeVante Parker and Preston Williams in 11-on-11 drills, instead of rookies or journeymen. But the Dolphins have not yet been tempted to do that.

▪ As for unquestioned starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, he connected on a 20-plus-yard gain to Parker on a crossing pattern and also hit Williams on a crossing route.

But Matt Breida dropped a Fitzpatrick pass, and Fitzpatrick also threw an incomplete pass during that first 11-on-11 period.

During the second 11-on-11 period, Byron Jones broke up Fitzpatrick’s pass to Williams in the end zone, and Nik Needham broke up a Fitzpatrick pass.

But Fitzpatrick rebounded from those two plays to deliver a 14-yard touchdown pass to Parker, with Jones in coverage.

On the third series of 11-on-11 work, Needham again broke up a Fitzpatrick pass to Williams. Fitzpatrick then threw an incomplete screen pass and dumped off to fullback Chandler Cox for a modest gain.

During a final session of 11-on-11s, Fitzpatrick completed a 15-yard pass to Parker — against Needham. But Bobby McCain intercepted a Fitzpatrick throw in the end zone.

Josh Rosen’s role was fairly limited in 11-on-11 work on Monday. He completed an out route to tight end Adam Shaheen on one play.

▪ Besides cornerback Xavien Howard (on the COVID-19 and PUP lists), the only two players not at practice at all on Monday were rookie defensive end Curtis Weaver (left practice with a lower body injury on Saturday and was waived on Monday afternoon) and safety Kavon Frazier (has missed the past three practices for what the team is calling “personal reasons”). Weaver will revert to the Dolphins’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers; he’s expected to miss the season with a foot/toe injury.

▪ Linebacker Jerome Baker returned to practice after missing one session, and half of another, with a minor injury.

▪ Perry, the versatile rookie from Navy, had the long touchdown reception Monday but fumbled later in the day.

▪ Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who’s having a decent camp, dropped Jordan Howard for a loss in the backfield on one rushing attempt.

But Howard also had a long run behind a huge hole created by the left side of the offensive line, which is anchored by Ereck Flowers.

▪ According to multiple sources, the Dolphins are re-signing defensive end Trent Harris after their latest injury to an edge player. The Dolphins have lost Vince Biegel to a season-ending Achilles injury, and Curtis Weaver missed practice Monday with a lower-body injury sustained on Saturday.

Harris, who attended UM, had 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season in 11 games, including three starts.

▪ Cornerback Breon Borders had a tackle for loss. He has been active and impressive at times in the first week of camp. Borders, signed earlier this month, has 13 games of NFL experience, mostly with Jacksonville.

