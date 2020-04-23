Miami Dolphins
Who is Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?
The Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know about their first selection.
Position: Quarterback
College: Alabama
Height: 6-1
Weight: 218 lbs
Stats: 69.3 percent completion (474/684), 7,442 passing yards, 87 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions; 340 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns
Comment: After all the hoopla and wondering and debating, the Dolphins have the quarterback they wanted all along. Now that he’s here, will he live up to the hype and will the injuries from the past stay in the past?
Comments