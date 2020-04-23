Miami Herald Logo
Who is Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know about their first selection.

Position: Quarterback

College: Alabama

Height: 6-1

Weight: 218 lbs

Stats: 69.3 percent completion (474/684), 7,442 passing yards, 87 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions; 340 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Comment: After all the hoopla and wondering and debating, the Dolphins have the quarterback they wanted all along. Now that he’s here, will he live up to the hype and will the injuries from the past stay in the past?

Jordan McPherson
Jordan McPherson
Jordan McPherson covers the Miami Marlins and high school sports for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.
