Yannick Ngakoue’s declaration of independence from Jaguars is good news for Dolphins

One of the league’s best pass rushers wants a fresh start, and the Dolphins are as well-positioned as anyone to give him just that.

Star edge defender Yannick Ngakoue made a declaration of independence from the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday morning, essentially saying he wants out, even though — as ESPN reported — the Jags plan to use the franchise tag on him.

“The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville,” Ngakoue wrote on Twitter. “Duval [County], I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere.”

In other words: trade me or let me walk.

Assuming the Jaguars tag Ngakoue, the one-year tender for defensive ends is expected to run just more than $19 million. But if the Dolphins — who have limitless cap space and an estimated 14 draft picks — were to deal for him, they surely would want to lock him down to a long-term contract.

Pricey, yes. But he wouldd be an impact player at a huge position of need.

Ngakoue is the third-best edge defender in free agency, according to Pro Football Focus, behind Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett (who is also likely to be tagged).

And the Dolphins were the NFL’s worst pass rushing team in 2019, with a league-low 23 sacks.

Ngakoue, meanwhile, has been a sack machine. ESPN’s Field Yates points out that he is just one of seven players with at least eight sacks in each of the last four seasons and his 37 1/2 total sacks are the most of the 2016 draft class.

Yannick Ngakoue since entering the NFL in 2016:

️1 of 7 players with at least 8 sacks in each season

️37.5 total sacks (2nd most of 2016 draft class)

️14 FF (fourth-most in NFL)

️85 QB hits (8th most in NFL)

️2017 Pro Bowl nod



A true play-making edge rusher. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 2, 2020

“Ngakoue has followed his collegiate profile as a good pass-rusher and below-average run defender (career-high grade of 60.0 in 2018),” Pro Football Focus wrote in its free agent evaluation. “His best season came in 2017, as he graded at 81.0 overall to go with an 88.2 pass-rush grade and 82 total pressures (14 sacks, 15 QB hits, 53 hurries). Over the last two years, he’s posted pass-rush grades of 76.8 in 2018 and 77.5 this season, both solid numbers but not at the 2017 level that had Ngakoue looking like the next great pass-rusher in the NFL. At just 25 years old, he looks like a strong presence off the edge for the foreseeable future, but his questionable run defense coupled with the fact that more valuable positions are hitting the open market has us lower on him than most.”

This Dolphins regime has shown a openness to trading for tagged player. They made a play for Clowney last summer, but he vetoed the deal and forced the Texans to send him to the Seahawks.