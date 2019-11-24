Did the officials screw the Miami Dolphins Sunday? Well, maybe

Dolphins coach Brian Flores was alternately bemused and irate Sunday, and the officials’ decisions in key moments certainly didn’t help his mood. AP

Let’s be clear:

The Dolphins lost 41-24 to the Browns because they were out-gained by 183 yards, gave up 30 first downs, committed eight penalties and turned the ball over twice.

But they also lost, at least in part, because the officials made two highly questionable calls that directly affected the scoreboard.

One officiating decision gave the Browns first and goal at the 6 — which led to a Browns touchdown on the next play.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The other gave the Browns first and goal at the 8 — which led to a Browns touchdown two plays later — when the Dolphins probably should have had the ball at the Cleveland 31.

We’re not saying those two calls cost the Dolphins the game. We are saying the game would have been a lot closer if both of those decisions went the other way.

Let’s start with the first:

The Dolphins were victimized by the league’s controversial new pass interference review rule. Nik Needham seemed to make a good play on Odell Beckham Jr., forcing an incompletion down the left sideline. But the replay official — either at the stadium or in New York — decided the play deserved a second look, and ultimately determined Needham did indeed interfere with the star receiver.

Needham later suggested that the call was made on reputation, not on what actually happened.

“It’s a premier NFL receiver,” he said. “I’m a rookie, undrafted. Of course, he wins over me. I understand that. I didn’t feel like it was PI. I’ve just got to go out there and play, no matter what happens, so it’s on to the next play.”

Thanks in part to that call, the Browns went up 28-0 and put the Dolphins completely in catch-up mode.

But catch up, they nearly did. They trailed by 17 with 4:30 left, and were poised to get even closer after Jerome Baker picked off a deflected Baker Mayfield pass and returned it 58 yards.

And yet it was obvious right away that the play wouldn’t stand. Steven Parker was flagged for unnecessary roughness for what appeared to be an illegal hit to the head on Demetrius Harris.

But first appearances proved deceiving once the TV replayed the “hit.” Turns out, Parker barely touched Harris.

“I hit him, but not head to head,” Parker said. “I got him with my shoulder.”

Parker: “I didn’t believe I did [hit Harris in the head]. But if I did, that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes. I touched him very, very minor. I knew to keep my head out of it. But at the end of the day, I can’t argue with the call. The only thing I can do is appeal.”