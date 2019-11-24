Landry laughs last! Ex-Dolphins receiver torches old team, keys Browns’ 41-24 victory

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) after Landry scored a 7-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

Jarvis Landry got his revenge.

But in a perverse way, he helped the team he so desperately wanted to beat Sunday.

Landry’s two touchdown catches keyed the Browns’ 41-24 victory over the team that drafted and developed him.

Landry was spectacular against the Dolphins, with the highlight his high-point touchdown catch in traffic.

In a micro sense, it was another bad day at the office for the Dolphins.

They fell behind 28-0, and while Ryan Fitzpatrick made it a little interesting with some second-half magic on his 37th birthday, never truly threatened the Browns.

But the loss was a win in the chase for the No. 1 pick. The Dolphins fell to 2-9 on the season, and on track for a top 5 — at least — pick. The Dolphins play two of the teams currently projected to draft ahead of them — the Giants and Bengals — in the next four weeks. If they lose out, they will have no worse than the third pick — and probably no worse than the second — in next April’s draft.

So they enter December with a chance to really improve their position.

Some stats from Sunday’s game: Landry had 10 catches for 148 yards and the two scores. Teammate and BFF Odell Beckham Jr. added 6 for 84 and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield’s improved play continues. He was 24 of 34 for 327 and those three scores.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for two touchdowns — including the 200th over his career and ran for another in the loss. He also threw two interceptions.

The 41 points are the third-most allowed by the Dolphins this season and most since Week 2. They’ve given up 78 in the last two weeks.