NFL films named league’s top teams from its first 100 years. No surprise at No. 1

In honor of the NFL’s 100th season, NFL films has been counting down the greatest moments, teams, people and milestones from the league’s first century of existence.

And was it any surprise on Friday night that the 1972 Miami Dolphins — the only undefeated team in the Super Bowl era — was named as the NFL’s best team ever?

The ranking was put together by an 80-person panel via the Associated Press and NFL media.

“Coached by Don Shula, the 1972 Miami Dolphins went 14-0 during the regular season and swept their three playoff games to complete the only perfect season in the Super Bowl era,” NFL Films explanation for the ranking says. “The Dolphins ranked first in the NFL in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and scoring defense (12.2 per game) as well as total yards and yards allowed. Miami led in rushing yards, averaging over 211 rushing yards per game, with two 1,000-yard rushers: running back Mercury Morris, who had an NFL-best 12 rushing TDs, and fullback Larry Csonka. Six future Hall of Famers played on the Dolphins, including QB Bob Griese and WR Paul Warfield. Linebacker Nick Buoniconti led the Dolphins ‘No Name Defense’ while defensive end Bill Stanfill and safeties Dick Anderson and Jake Scott had Pro Bowl seasons. After their undefeated regular season, the Dolphins beat the Browns, 20-14 in the AFC Divisional Round, the Steelers, 21-17 to capture the AFC Championship, and topped the Redskins, 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.”

The rest of the top 10: the 1985 Chicago Bears, the 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers, the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, the 1989 49ers, the 1992 Dallas Cowboys, the 2007 New England Patriots, the 1976 Oakland Raiders, the 1962 Green Bay Packers and the 1975 Steelers.

The 1973 Miami Dolphins checked in at No. 28 in the poll, and the 1984 Dolphins were No. 63.