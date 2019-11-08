Miami-Dade mayor issues veto to rescue Formula One’s plans for Miami Gardens race

A majority of Miami-Dade County commissioners passed a resolution to make it harder to bring Formula One races, like the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico, shown here, to the Hard Rock Stadium and the surrounding area in Miami Gardens. Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed the resolution on Nov. 8, 2019. Getty Images

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a rare veto Friday to rescue a planned Formula One auto race around Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, an annual event residents have called an unwelcome addition to their neighborhoods.

Gimenez said he wanted to give race opponents more time to reach a compromise with the Miami Dolphins and their owner Stephen Ross, who has been trying to bring the race to the Miami area. The mayor had recused himself from decisions related to the race because one of his sons, C.J. Gimenez, was a paid lobbyist for the event.

Gimenez jumped into the fray when Formula One faced unexpected opposition last month from the county commissioner representing Miami Gardens, Barbara Jordan. Gimenez’s office said the mayor’s son stopped representing the race in March.

Jordan’s resolution called for commission approval of the road closures needed for the “F1” event to run around Hard Rock, using a course that includes some public roads facing residential neighborhoods.

It passed 8 to 5 on Oct. 29. Nine votes from the 13-seat board are required to override a mayoral veto, meaning F1 opponents could flip one No vote to Yes and save the legislation — assuming the Dolphins lobbying arm doesn’t find a convert, too.

Joining Jordan in voting for the resolution were commissioners Audrey Edmonson, Eileen Higgins, Daniella Levine Cava, Dennis Moss, Jean Monestime, Xavier Suarez and Javier Souto. On the No side were Esteban “Steve” Bovo, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Sally Heyman, Joe Martinez, and Rebeca Sosa. The issue divided the quarter of commissioners running to succeed a term-limited Gimenez in 2020, with only Bovo opting to back the Dolphins and Levine Cava, Monestime and Suarez siding with Jordan.

In his veto message, Gimenez said he had a recent meeting with race opponents, Jordan and Dolphins representatives and that he hoped to work out a compromise that would lead both sides satisfied. With the race not scheduled until 2021, Gimenez said it was “premature to attempt to block an event of the magnitude of Formula One outright.”

“I remain committed to respecting the residents of Miami Gardens, and I remain committed to finding a way to bring this world-class event to our community,” Gimenez said.

Sam Dubbin, an attorney representing Miami Gardens residents in the Formula One matter, said Jordan’s justification for the resolution was appropriate.

He argued the resolution was created bring in local government representation on an issue that would have real impact on the community. Without the resolution, he said the event would have been held without full commission approval.

“We are doing everything possible to protect the residents of Miami Gardens,” he said.